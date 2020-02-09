Joe Biden is almost empty

Forty-five minutes before Joe Biden’s first campaign event was to start on Saturday, his crowd had become restless. The former vice-president was not at The Rex Theater in central Manchester, and the people who pressed inside wondered how long they had to suck in the heated air before they could see him talking.

A song broke out in the trusses.

“We Want Joe!” A few voices said, overwhelming the soundtrack of classic rock and commercial motown that had played at full speed to prevent the audience from falling asleep completely.

“This is a microcosm of the failure of this campaign. The energy slowly disappears from this room. “

– Adam Ross

But nobody picked it up. Instead, the men stopped after two renditions. And those who took the trouble to participate in the choir did what they did best, because it became clear that the event would not start on time: they threw their faces back in their cell phones.

“This is a microcosm of the failure of this campaign,” said Adam Ross, a Long Islander who helped start the song. “The energy is slowly disappearing from this room.”

The Biden campaign runs on fumes. A candidate with all the attributes of a traditional leader – the long summary, party support, relevant experience and steady poll numbers – suddenly receives support during the elections. A fourth place that was shown days ago in the Caucus in Iowa has increased the stake for the coming primary. But even Biden himself seems to be struggling with the likelihood that humiliation is still on the horizon. His first answer during the Friday night debate was partly devoted to explaining how he would probably lose on Tuesday.

For a candidate who stares at another major setback – one that could irrevocably derail his presidential ambitions – one would expect Biden to be steeped in a sense of urgency and despair. But none of that was clear on Saturday morning. And the lethargy that has come to define its campaign is starting to have an effect on voter’s perceptions.

“I had a premonition, looking at the debate last night, that maybe, just maybe, his heart wasn’t in it,” said Jim Barry, who had come from Buffalo, New York to New Hampshire. “This was a duty for him. But it doesn’t feel like he really wants it. ”

“2008 was his time,” said Kevin Both, who also came from New York, and who had traveled there with Barry. “Now, there is not much gas left in the tank.”

In the Rex Theater it was almost impossible to find a real Biden supporter. Most of those present were not even from New Hampshire, and those who said they would not come to provide as much support as possible to explore their options. For those on the fence, Biden did painfully little to win them. The former vice president has been selling democrats for months with the idea that he would be the best in the world to take on Trump. But on Saturday nobody seemed convinced anymore.

Take Pat Young, 62, from Manchester, who said he was supernaturally animated by the desire to get the current president out of office.

“People say,” vote on the issues, vote on the issues. “Well, fuck the issues,” Young said. “Trump has made this country so much worse and this is all about getting rid of Trump, because if he wins, I don’t think our democracy can survive.”

“What happens to him, what Bozo – what I call Trump – does to him, I expect he will have a fight more. And I’m worried that he won’t do that. “

– Terri, Manchester voter

But with only a few days left before he had to cast his primary vote, Young admitted that he was no closer to sorting out his criteria than when the primary really began. What he did know is that Biden was no longer “the surest bet.”

“Even for someone like me who says it’s about getting rid of Trump, there’s not much out there,” he explained.

Whether Biden has permanently lost voters such as Young will ultimately determine the success of his candidacy. Private assistants have trivialized expectations in New Hampshire by stating that he simply cannot compete with two senators from neighboring states: Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. But the truth is that there are a number of granite staters who want to vote for him, but feel that he has given them no reason to do so.

In a row above Young sat a woman named Terri, who also came from Manchester, but refused to give her last name. Biden, she said, was confusing for her. A politician who had built his reputation because he wore his emotions, sometimes at his own expense, suddenly seemed to be suppressed by emotion.

“What happens to him, what Bozo – what I call Trump – does to him, I would expect that he would have a fight,” she said. “And I’m worried that he won’t. That’s his son [Trump] attacking. Why doesn’t he fight back? Why doesn’t he say,” How dare you say that about me and my son? I have my children raised with integrity! “

Soon Biden was almost an hour late and the patience of his audience was really tested. Diana Ross “I’m coming” came on the speakers. And yet Biden did not come out. Half of the crew who had started the “We Want Joe” song decided to leave. A speaker was introduced, but there were audible “ughs” when Richard Komi, a Nigerian refugee who represented Ward 5 of Manchester, came out instead of Biden.

But Komi was the introductory speaker. And soon Biden entered.

His pace was slow and his shoulders sagged, his blazer fell almost lazily to his body. He looked to the left, just past the rope that blocked the crowd in front of him. There were two young children. He joked about how ice can wait if he gets through the speech without acting. The next child was introduced to him as Beau and suddenly it became quiet in the room.

“I also have a Beau,” he said, referring to the son he lost to brain cancer, but who he still talks about as if he were there.

The crowd relaxed, their frustration with waiting melted away; recalled that the man is layered with tragedy and optimism for them. They really care for him, in their bones, even if they have come to the conclusion that he is not the right person they want to fight against Trump.

And for a while, Biden gave them no reason to guess that conclusion again. When he remembered how he outsmarted his opponent as a 29-year-old competing for a senate seat – literally going door to door to win votes – it only served as a contrast to how seated his efforts are now .

But then a light came on, as if he reminded himself that he is in the struggle for his political life. He was infused with energy. He went after Trump for fundamentally changing the nature of America. He went after Sanders because he was wrong about gun policy. He went after former mayor Pete Buttigeig because he had the courage to become president of the mayor. There was power and power in him now. “Gloves. To be. Off, “is how a Biden assistant formulated it.

Biden suddenly found a rhythm. A crescendo of attack lines was followed by a well-placed pause, indicating that there was gravity in the words he was about to pronounce.

“I have lost a lot in my life,” he said, referring not only to Beau, but also to the wife and children who died in a car accident shortly after that first Senate victory. “I will be doomed if I stand by and lose my country.”

Later that evening he would choose that line again, during a dinner organized by the Democratic State Party for the various candidates. And for good reason. It gave those present a reason to feel good about him again. At the Rex Theater, people stopped looking at their phones and started using them to take photos and videos. A few stood up to cheer. But as soon as Biden had them on the edge of their seat, he cut it off. The speech did not end too long after it had begun. Biden stuck to take pictures and to do some retail policy. He was noticeably happier to do that. But the sale was not made in the trusses.

“Good man,” said one of the boys who started singing. “Good speech. But his time has passed.”

