Joe Biden hugs Bernie Sanders during the debate after hearing Clinton Blast

It was a light moment in a tense democratic debate.

The Iowa caucus – with its failed voice measurement and (for the time being) split decision – had left many progressives with nervous nerves, afraid that a fractional democratic party, without a clear leader, might not unite in the face of the Trump threat, and risk that his re-election becomes possible.

As a result, Democratic 2020 candidates took up the debate in New Hampshire on Friday evening with strangely conflicting imperatives. One: Draw sharp contrasts to distance yourself from the other candidates. The other: Prove an ability to unite the party by bridging the differences between the party’s true believers.

The unity theme won, at least for a memorable second or two, in a literal hug between the standard bearers of the establishment and the rebel wings of the party. ABC News moderator Linsey Davis started the moment with a question about Hillary Clinton, the 2016 nominee who – instead of preaching unity – has dropped bombs at the party’s progressive wing, and in particular at her old rival Sanders.

Referring to a notorious line from a new Hulu documentary, Davis Clinton quoted Sanders as saying: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him. He has done nothing.” (This line recently earned Clinton angrily from a top surrogate of Sanders.)

The moderator’s question was addressed to moderate senator Amy Klobuchar. But it was Joe Biden – who will be in the same establishment strip in Clinton in 2016 – who literally bowed to the left, walked to Sanders’ stage and gave the Democratic Socialist a warm, sideways hug. The moment broke the crowd at Saint Anselm College in Manchester and produced one of the most indelible images of the primary season.

“I really like Bernie. We actually worked together on a number of things, “Amy Klobuchar says when asked about Hillers Clinton that Sanders did nothing and nobody likes him, but adds” we’re better off “with someone who won in red districts. Https: // t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #demdebate pic.twitter.com/5ZqfxqT4EA

– ABC News (@ABC) 8 February 2020

It wasn’t all Kumbaya on stage Friday night. Biden warned that Sanders’ “Democratic Socialist” label could put the party’s candidates up and down and make it more difficult for Democrats to retake the Senate. Sanders insisted on the true path of uniting opposition to Donald Trump, giving the working people of America a bold agenda worth fighting for – an agenda that deprives the power of the billionaire class and health care as a human right guarantees. Pete Buttigieg, rising in New Hampshire after his strong performance in Iowa, beat Sanders to offer “my way or the highway” and insisted that his confused synthesis of establishment and rebellion was the happy medium that Democrats and the rest of America could match To. While stressing that she is able to work with Sanders on importing medicines from Canada, Klobuchar pointed to her two-party track record with republicans and said, “I think we are better off with someone who has the coupons. “

But when the sound went away, it was the hug – a simple gesture of reassurance – that won. It reminded in an instant that Biden’s experience, and indeed his sensitive style of politics, sometimes just works, damn it. And it gave American progressives a glimpse of their sincere hope for 2020: we can get through this. Everything will be alright.