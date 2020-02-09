Joe Biden highlights Mayor Pete’s lack of experience in smart new advertisement

Joe Biden went after Pete Buttigieg in a new digital advertisement that cleverly ridicules the inexperience of the mayor of the small town and contrasts him with Biden’s extensive experience as vice president.

The ad, called “Pete’s Record,” opens with a clip from former President Barack Obama who calls Joe Biden “the best vice president that America has ever had” and then continues with the narrator who says, “let’s have the records of compare both mayor Pete with Biden.

The ad then continues to highlight some of the intoxicating issues that Biden had to address while vice-president and then mockingly contrasted it with some of what Buttigieg faced as a mayor.

The narrator said, “When President Obama called him up, Joe Biden helped lead the Affordable Care Act, which provided care to 20 million people.”

The narrator continued: “And when park visitors turned on Pete Buttigieg, he installed decorative lights under bridges, giving South Bend residents colorfully lit rivers.”

The advertisement continues in its brutal way and includes musical changes as the comparisons are made – which contributes to humor and at the same time reaches home.

Biden’s campaign released the video on Saturday and, according to CNN, it will be used on YouTube and Facebook, targeting voters in New Hampshire prior to Tuesday’s primary.

Buttigieg was on Biden’s ad and told reporters on Saturday: “Oh come on man. This man is not Barack Obama.”

Buttigieg’s press secretary, Chris Meagher, responded to the ad and referred to Biden’s bad poll numbers in New Hampshire, saying: “The vice-president’s decision to run this ad appeals more to where he is now in this race then about Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran. “

Biden actually admitted the defeat in New Hampshire during this week’s debate and plans to get some steam out of the rising Buttigieg with this ad because his campaign is looking at Nevada and South Carolina later this month.

If Buttigieg and or Amy Klobuchar continue to perform well in New Hampshire and moderate Democratic voters from Biden, expect more from the same thing that emphasizes this place – the executive experience of Biden.

