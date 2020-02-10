Joe Biden downplayed New Hampshire at the last minute

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his top supporters downplay expectations on the eve of New Hampshire’s first country, while his rivals for the nomination are looking for a new stepping stone for the granite state.

“You have to have 1,900 delegates or more, and that’s just getting started,” Biden said on CBS on Monday, repeating his argument that the first two largely white states in the Democratic nomination process will not determine the candidate for a racial diversity party.

No result in the preliminary round on Tuesday, Biden said, “throws you out of the box.”

Biden’s challenge in the opening states, however, underlines the greater concern of the Democrats, who are looking for a standard bearer against President Donald Trump: no candidate has demonstrated the ability to build a strong coalition between the Party’s various races, ethnicities, and countries, and these ideological factions The situation is further aggravated by the voice struggle in last week’s Iowa gatherings in which both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg won.

Trump, meanwhile, is seeking to overshadow the entire field of Democrats as he drives to a rally in Manchester on Monday evening to continue his victory-and-revenge tour after the Senate acquitted Trump last Wednesday for two impeachments , Trump lost New Hampshire in 2016 by less than 3,000 votes to more than 743,000, and the state believes that it may tip over in several of his reelection campaigns.

The Republican President’s supporters lined up on Sunday and the crowd grew on Monday morning despite the freezing cold, wet weather. Trump created a similar scene in the days leading up to the Iowa rallies, attracting thousands of riotous supporters who stood out from an unexpectedly low Democratic turnout.

With this in mind, Biden insisted on Monday that he was still well positioned for the nomination and defeat against Trump in November. He pointed to endorsements from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Michigan’s legislative black caucus that he had received since his poor graduation in Iowa. “I’m still leading nationally,” the former vice president told CBS, referring to recent national surveys.

Indeed, no Democrats have demonstrated the ability to separate from the pack.

Sanders, the Vermont Senator and Buttigieg are vying for new momentum in New Hampshire that could diminish Biden’s claims to national support. However, Sanders, a democratic socialist, has practically no support from the center-left-center of the party, and some establishment representatives are openly upset about the prospect that Sanders will take the lead in November.

Buttigieg attracts many people with his calls for generational change, but the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has shown no appreciable support from African Americans or Latino voters, who will become important parts of the U.S. democratic electorate, the New States Follow Hampshire. And some of his rivals, including Biden, have started pounding his comparatively thin resume.

In Plymouth, a top Buttigieg supporter met this criticism directly on Monday to open a Buttigieg event. “He has an executive temperament. It’s not a legislative duty,” said Gary Hirshberg, an influential New Hampshire democrat who was instrumental in early support for Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. “Pete Buttigieg has more leadership experience than Barack Obama before becoming president was. ”

Racial diversity is also an issue for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She’s trying to build on a strong debate performance last Friday and a subsequent fundraiser, and she could hit Biden again if she overtakes him in New Hampshire after chasing him in Iowa. However, it is unclear whether their campaign has the national reach to benefit from newly discovered momentum in the short window between New Hampshire and Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than a third of the approximately 4,000 Democratic delegates pledged can be won becomes.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has shown an upsurge in a broad coalition as she tries to compete with Sanders on the party’s left and Buttigieg for more moderate white college graduates. She added a relatively new argument in New Hampshire and positioned herself as a candidate who can best unify the party. But she and Biden are both facing a possible money crisis if donors are startled by Tuesday’s results.

Beyond New Hampshire, billionaire Michael Bloomberg continues his unusual strategy of skipping the four states elected in February and plowing hundreds of millions of dollars into the Super Tuesday states. Bloomberg’s centrist candidacy largely depends on Biden’s poor performance and claims that neither Buttigieg nor Klobuchar can fill the void.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, declined on Monday when she contacted reporters in Manchester. “Our campaign has argued from the start that no candidate has been the Democratic candidate for president since 1992 without the support of African-American voters, and Joe Biden is currently the candidate who has this support,” she said. “We believe that regardless of what happens tomorrow night, we will continue our plan to compete hard in Nevada, South Carolina on Super Tuesday and beyond.”

Despite the uncertainty facing his party, New Hampshire Democratic leader Ray Buckley continued to be optimistic about the November chances and even welcomed Trump’s Monday visit to his potential challengers’ last minute game.

“I think he is giving the Democratic candidates a huge boost by reminding people why voting is so important,” Buckley told reporters Monday. “His ego can’t stand the idea of ​​something and he’s not in the middle of it. It has fired at him before and I think this time it will hit back on him.”

Barrow reported from Atlanta. Associate press reporter Thomas Beaumont from Plymouth, New Hampshire.

