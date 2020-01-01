Joe Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 2020 Cold War Burns Suddenly

Loading...

If there's ever been a Biden-Buttigieg Cold War, it's hot.

For months, former Vice President Joe Biden and the mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, avoided any major direct confrontation during the sporadic skirmishes of the Democratic primary. Biden, the former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Commission, and Buttigieg, a veteran of the Afghan War, have each sought to present compelling cases of commander-in-chief on the campaign trail – almost never at the expense of each other.

But with little more than a month before the start of caucus, the unpredictability of the political cycle has upset the notion of an inevitable winner, with two of the main contenders – an established 77-year-old politician and a 37-year-old neophyte Beltway – now on a collision course on one of their most powerful common interests.

The two men have distinctly different approaches to highlight the contrasts with their rivals. Biden, who has reliably surpassed national polls since launching his campaign in April, tends to use a simple approach: stay (mostly) away from the fray; attack (especially) only when attacked; and try, with varying degrees of success, to stick to the script.

Buttigieg, whose last term as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, officially ends at noon on Wednesday, prefers the opposite. When Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) hesitated for weeks to release the financial details of her health care proposal, for example, the mayor made sure to note this resistance during a debate televised in front of millions of viewers. When Warren responded in a subsequent event for Buttigieg's frequent attendance at large fundraisers, he reminded viewers that she was the "rich person" – not him.

Now, with the two Democrats moderated just three percentage points apart from one another in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to vote early who launched the nomination contest in a few weeks ago, Buttigieg launched a rare offensive against Biden. The mayor criticized the former senator's vote on the war in Iraq – a favorite line of attack by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who opposed the effort – and changed tone on Biden's son, Hunter, who was the subject of a coordinated disinformation campaign by President Donald Trump.

"As I said before, I don't think this is a smart strategy because those who sued the Democratic Vice President have not lived politically to speak of it", Antjuan Seawright, a strategist Democrat familiar with the first state of Biden. operation in the South, said The Daily Beast.

A person directly familiar with Biden's thought formulated it more broadly.

"The closer you get to the vote, the more pots you draw," said the insider. “He saw his numbers go down. We saw it with (Senator Kamala) Harris from top to bottom, Warren from top to bottom and Buttigieg. Campaigns and candidates at any given time cannot help themselves. "

"I certainly respect the vice president, but this is an example of why years in Washington are not always the same thing as judgment."

– Pete Buttigieg

The insider's remarks were made with reference to Buttigieg calling the war in Iraq "the worst foreign policy decision ever made by the United States in my lifetime" in an interview with Iowa Public Television on Sunday.

"I certainly respect the vice president, but this is an example of why years in Washington are not always the same thing as a judgment," said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg, who unlike Sanders did not say the vote was disqualifying, is unlikely to make Biden's position on the Iraq war a central point of his offensive strategy, but rather a data point in a greatest contrast thread between several candidates. Indeed, the Buttigieg campaign is more concerned with doubling the previous line of contrast which it has publicly discussed for months: this "Washington experience" is not the only type of relevant work history necessary to become president and this judgment is informed by many different personal and professional journeys.

This theme is so well known that a campaign adviser affiliated with a distinct rival candidate admitted that he had developed a strategy around Buttigieg's potential to showcase his military experience at some point in the debate scene.

"He had wired that it was going to be his device," said the source.

In an interview on Monday, the mayor also weighed in on a problem that infuriated Team Biden for months: the work of his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine. Asked by the Associated Press how Buttigieg would have handled a hypothetical politically sensitive situation similar to that of Biden, he replied that he would have taken a different approach.

"I would not have wanted this to happen," said Buttigieg, referring to Hunter serving on the board of directors of a Ukrainian natural gas company when his father was vice president. A moment later, Buttigieg reiterated previous remarks that the line of questioning is nothing more than a distraction. "At the same time, again, I think this is used to divert attention from what is really at stake in the removal process. There have been no allegations, let alone the finding of wrongdoing, "he said.

Still, Buttigieg's criticism is a change of posture for the Democrat from Indiana, who defended the son of the former vice president from a harassment attack from Trump.

In an October appearance on the state of the Union of CNN, Buttigieg welcomed Hunter Biden's decision to resign from the board of directors of a Chinese private equity firm, the citing it as an improvement in the Trump administration's adherence to patronage.

"I think it shows the difference in standards compared to the White House," said Buttigieg at the time. "I mean, here you have Hunter Biden resigning in order to make sure, even if there has been no accusation of wrongdoing, to do something just to make sure that there is not even the appearance of a conflict of interest. While in the White House, the President of the United States is a conflict of Traveling interests. "

That same month, Buttigieg dodged a question from the Washington Examiner on whether he would allow his own child to sit on the board of directors of a foreign company, qualifying the question as "Brilliant object" intended to divide the Democratic Party and to turn the head of President Actions.

"One thing that is really important right now is to refuse this president (the opportunity) to change the subject, and the subject is that the president admitted to national television an abuse of power," said Buttigieg. at the time. "Let's deal with it and don't get caught up in the shiny objects it will throw away."

The change in tone now matches the frenetic nature of the Democratic primary cycle, said several campaign insiders and external strategists, when several candidates competing for momentum in the first early-voting states cast new lines of contrast in an effort to maximize attention.

This week's remarks were not the first time Buttigieg has reported differences with Biden over foreign policy. In June, The Daily Beast reported the first signs of the mayor's silent entry into one of Biden’s main problems: America’s position on the world stage. During the events of the concurrent campaign on the same day, the two Democrats used the word "existential" when discussing matters of national security, arguing that the fundamental principle of democracy was attacked by Trump and putting highlight parts of their own records to get the country going. Track.

Campaign spokespersons for Biden and Buttigieg declined to comment on the story. But as Iowa's February 3 caucus approaches, Democratic strategists have now eagerly highlighted the implications of the polls for reigniting such contrasts.

"A well-run campaign, of which we have every reason to believe that Buttigieg is, would not attack Biden unless their internal data shows it to be necessary," said a Democrat strategist. "Likewise, they would only use a message that quantitative or qualitative data has shown to have a chance of success."

The latest average of Real Clear Politics polls reveals a significant gap between Biden and Buttigieg at the national level. The former vice president has a 20-point lead over Buttigieg, with 28.4% support for the mayor's 8.2%. In the early states, the space between the two aspirants is much narrower. In Iowa, where Buttigieg has surged in recent months, it exceeds the average of polls to 22%. But Biden, which has focused most of its campaign strategy on conquering more diverse areas, including South Carolina, is just behind Buttigieg at 18.8%, after an eight-day bus tour of 18 counties . In New Hampshire, it's a similar story. Buttigieg is about three points ahead of Biden there, gaining 17.7% of the support from the 14.3% of the former vice president. The two lag behind Sanders, with 19%.

"I think Pete is worried about losing voters to Biden," said Liz Mair, a Republican veteran.

Yet other seasoned political hands have offered a more optimistic end result for Buttigieg, who, according to a former senior campaign manager for Hillary Clinton, "is not afraid to go on the offensive. ", suggesting that it is a strategic advantage in a confrontation against Trump.

"The difference between what we see from him and what we have seen in the past is that if he is not the candidate, he will be on the front line to unite the party" said former Clinton assistant.

