Joe Bauman: Hunting for Clusters of Alien Stars and Black Holes

A professor from the University of Utah and his students work to produce the first catalog of star clusters in the triangular galaxy, also called Messier 33. They follow the model of a similar catalog which he helped to produce from a section of the largest galaxy closest to our own, Andromeda.

Anil Seth, associate professor in the university’s physics and astronomy department, described the projects on December 11, 2019, during an interview with the Utah Astronomy Club. These meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at the university’s South Physics Building, 115 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City, starting at 7:00 p.m. The public is invited to free conferences and discussions.

Associate Professor at the University of Utah, Anil Seth, explains a projected image on December 11, 2019, during a conference in front of members of the Utah Astronomy Club.Joe Bauman

Seth is a competent and engaging young man with fast movements; generous with his time, ready to listen and explain. Operating at the frontiers of astronomical research, it seems to embody the ideals of scientific research and explanation.

Star clusters are available in two varieties, open and globular. The globulars, which are much rarer at least in galaxies close enough to observe them, are spherical amalgams of stars which are often among the oldest in the universe; in our Milky Way galaxy, they revolve around the center and are not limited to the galactic plane. Open clusters, hundreds or thousands of times more common, form in the galaxies of the plane. The stars of an open cluster compacted from the same clouds of dust and gas, igniting at about the same time. They are not necessarily in a sphere and gradually propagate to finally dissipate into scattered stars.

The types of stars in clusters indicate their age, which in turn provides a history of the processes in the galaxy. “I’m using data like this to see how the galaxies are made up,” said Seth. Galaxies are a building block that connects the Big Bang to our times, he added. “This stage of galaxy formation is a real key step in understanding the history of our universe.”

The results of the Andromeda star cluster survey were announced in 2015, after careful work to identify the clusters that appear in a gigantic mosaic of part of the galaxy from images of the space telescope. Hubble.

According to NASA, this mosaic image (dramatically reduced to fit a navigator) is the largest photograph of the Hubble space telescope ever assembled. It shows part of the nearby large galaxy, M-31 or the Andromeda galaxy, which is 2.5 million light years away. Composed of 414 photographs, the cropped view spans 48,000 light years. In the unreduced version, more than 100 million individual stars can be seen, each larger than the Sun. NASA, ESA, J. Dalcanton, B.F. Williams and L.C. Johnson (University of Washington), the PHAT team and R. Gendler

The latest news is that the Triangulum Galaxy, M-33, is the subject of its own catalog of star clusters, in preparation by Seth and others, including undergraduates from the University of Utah Estephani Torresvillanueva and Tobin Wainer. Like Andromeda’s effort, this one is based on Hubble images.

The M-33 is about 3 million light years away and is the third largest in our local group, behind Andromeda and the Milky Way. It is “bursting at the seams” with stars and clusters, said Seth. “We are working on the release of the first publication” from the M-33 star cluster catalog.

To understand the M-33 project, let’s review how the Andromeda star clusters were located and characterized. The survey was dubbed the Panchromatic Hubble Andromeda Treasury or PHAT program. The space telescope probed about a third of Andromeda, requiring 828 orbits and using two months of observation. The mosaic is over 3 billion pixels, said Seth.

Projecting the image of Andromeda by Hubble, he said that the view was a “carpet of individually resolved stars” – stars so well defined that they are separate entities and not just masses of fuzzy objects blurred together . “So we have resolved more than 100 million stars in this galaxy.” In two-thirds of Andromeda not photographed, and counting those in the mosaic that are too dark to be seen, the M-31 would have 1,000 to 10,000 times more stars than in the image.

Ordinary stars like the sun do not appear because they are too small to be seen from this distance. “These (which are visible) are just the few bright ones,” he said. Their age can be calculated by comparing the brightness and color. Young stars tend to appear in rings or in the spiral arms of the galaxy, which undergo star formation. Older stars appear in the central bulge and the extended disc.

Since the stars in a cluster all developed at around the same time, he said, scientists can “use them as a tool to study where the stars formed, the intensity of the star formation ”. They give clues to the history of the galaxy.

A mosaic of the Triangulum Galaxy, M-33, consisting of 54 views of the Hubble space telescope. This image, published on February 19, shows details of 19,400 light years. According to NASA, the project has resolved nearly 25 million individual stars. A team from the University of Utah is working to produce the first catalog of star clusters in the galaxy, as discovered in the large-scale version of this photo. Credit: NASA; ESA; M. Durbin, J. Dalcanton and B.F. Williams (University of Washington) NASA; ESA; M. Durbin, J. Dalcanton and B.F. Williams (University of Washington)

Six clusters of dense and bright stars in Andromeda, recorded by the Hubble mosaic. Their locations are indicated on the photo “small section” presented above. Each square represents 150 light years from side to side; the nearby star of the sun, Proxima Centauri, is 4.5 light years away. A light year is the distance traveled by light in a year at 186,000 miles per second. NASA, ESA, J. Dalcanton, B.F. Williams and L.C. Johnson (University of Washington), the PHAT team and R. Gendler

The Whirlpool Galaxy, M-51, interacts with a small galaxy, NGC 5195, on the left. NASA estimates the pair to be 31 million light years away, more than a dozen times the distance from Andromeda. (This photo includes a supernova, shown.) Photo by Joe Bauman, taken June 20, 2011, in Tooele County, Utah Joe Bauman

The small galaxy NGC 205, also called M-110, is linked to the giant Andromeda galaxy. According to Professor Anil Seth, NGC 205 could possibly host the smallest central black hole in any galaxy. In 2020, better measurements of star movements could determine if this is the case. Photo taken in County Tooele, UT, on September 25, 2019 by Joe Bauman Joe Bauman

With 3 billion pixels to examine for star clusters, “I spent about two months of my life examining about a fifth of them.” The team members decided that they didn’t want to spend 10 months around the potential star clusters, so they harnessed the work in a citizen science project.

Over 25 days, 10,000 volunteers in many countries studied 1.8 million images, parts of the mosaic. Educated on how to identify a group, 80 people would examine each image and surround the groups of suspected stars. Some found objects that weren’t really star clusters – such as background galaxies appearing across Andromeda – and others missed particular clusters. But when 30 or 50 people designated a set of objects as a group of stars, the odds were strongly in favor of that.

To verify the accuracy, the scientists created fake clusters to see if they were noticed.

When the researchers tested the volunteers’ choices against the areas they had examined in the first two months, the results were not the same – the confirmation rate was around 90%. Sometimes the volunteers apparently had false positives and at others they seemed to miss clusters. But after reconsidering their own original work, the scientists realized that much of the difference was due to the fact that the volunteers had identified “better cluster candidates”. The results were solid.

The project identified 2,753 star clusters, where 466 were previously known. About fifty are globular clusters, most of which have already been identified because they are relatively bright. “We have detected very many weaker clusters,” said Seth.

Star clusters could be traced along Andromeda’s spiral arms, said Seth. “There are a lot of very low mass clusters,” he noted.

Compared to other galaxies, the M-31 had few massive star clusters. It is not that they have been missed, because large groups are bright, durable and easier to find. They just aren’t abundant.

According to Seth, other galaxies, including M-51, the Whirlpool galaxy, form stars much faster.

“We think there is a process here that prevents the formation of the most massive clusters” in M31, he said. The Whirlpool, for example, interacts with a nearby galaxy and perhaps this triggers the formation of stars.

Andromeda’s catalog of clusters, with its many groups of young stars, can be “a tool for studying the history of this galaxy,” he said.

Another direction of his research concerns the galaxies and the central black holes that many contain. Ours and other great examples harbor supermassive black holes, but not all galaxies.

Two smaller galaxies that have caught his eye are the Andromeda satellites called M-32 and NGC 205 (sometimes also called M-110, although Messier did not name him when compiling his list). M-32, said Seth, is extremely brilliant. The greatest surface luminosity of any known galaxy in the universe is the center of this small galaxy. “So if you want to take a very nice spectrum of a galaxy, the M-32 is the best place to do it.”

It is much smaller than Andromeda’s other best-known satellite, the NGC 205, but the two have about the same mass. This means that the stars of M-32 are much more densely concentrated.

M-32 could be “the heart of a galaxy that was torn apart by Andromeda”. Some investigators believe that 2-3 billion years ago, another large galaxy was captured by Andromeda, who removed the outer stars and the gas, leaving the heart as a satellite. Indirect evidence for this is a “giant stellar flow that we see in the halo of the Andromeda galaxy”. The idea is controversial, as some believe that the M-32 could have formed when two smaller galaxies merged.

NGC 205 has tracks, dust clouds and a bright central star cluster. “It is actually a galaxy that I have been working on recently with one of my graduate students, Dieu Nguyen. We think that this galaxy could host the lowest mass rear hole that is at the center of any galaxy that we know. “However, this is not certain, since the determination depends on the timing of the moving stars, and the measurements so far are not precise enough.

The movements of the stars in the center of NGC 205 could result from the presence of a black hole 10,000 times the mass of the sun, “the lowest mass of a central black hole that has been measured”. Or the center could be simply a collection of ordinary black holes of stellar mass.

In 2020, better measures should be available. “We will have an answer if we detect something,” said Seth “- I don’t know for sure if we don’t.”

Joe Bauman, a former science journalist for Deseret News, writes an astronomy blog on the-nightly-news.com and is a passionate amateur astronomer. His email is joe@the-nightly-news.com.