Britain-born actress Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson are considering raising their future children due to racial relationships in America outside of the United States.

“The race dynamics here are full,” Turner-Smith told The Times (via People). “White supremacy is obvious. For this reason, I don’t want to raise my children here. I don’t want my children to grow up with active target practice at school. “

The “Queen & Slim” star is expecting her first child with Jackson, 41, and she said she felt she was in a multiracial couple.

“There was this wave of people who were upset that I might have been married to a white man,” she said. “In America, interracial dating or marriage is not something that is accepted. Some people in both communities are very against it. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give too much energy. “

Jackson was born in Vancouver, British Columbia. The couple is considering moving to Canada because “England has got off the rails,” said the actress.

Turner-Smith said she was initially “excited” to move to the United States and meet other black people, but experienced a “major culture shock” because she claims to have been “rejected by the black community”.

“They said,” You talk like a white girl, “she told The Times.” People would call me an oreo. I just wanted acceptance. “

Turner-Smith and Jackson are reported to have done the craft in 2018 after receiving a marriage certificate in August.

However, the actress said to The Times: “I have never told anyone,” Yes, we got married. “People accept what they want, but when people say” congratulations “I say” thank you “.”