Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson welcome the first child together

Jodie Turner-Smith and daughter Joshua Jackson are finally here!

Turner-Smith and Jackson recently welcomed their first child! “Mother and child are happy and healthy,” said the couple’s representative PEOPLE.

Before announcing the birth of her newborn daughter, Queens & Slim thought about her “fantastic journey” to her motherhood, showing off her wounds while performing nude on Instagram.

“A fantastic journey that begins with miracle and transformation,” she wrote on Instagram. “I will never forget how it felt, and now I will not forget how it looked.”

Last December, it was confirmed that the couple knotted the knot after they had gotten together on the rings the previous month and seemed to have picked up their marriage card in August.

Turner-Smith and Jackson first revealed their pregnancy reports when they were seen together in Los Angeles in January, when the actress showed off her wound in a fit fit dress.

Two months later, on International Women’s Day, the actress officially announced that she and Jackson would have a daughter.

“Favorite moments with the baby,” she titled the Instagram video showing her stomach moving as her baby girl dug in. “Do you see her dancing there?” Every time I try to record, it stops. “

Jackson further revealed that he always knew their child would be a girl. “My family really doesn’t have boys, so I knew,” he said jokingly for Access in March, adding that his extended family was “85 to 90 percent of women.”

Turner-Smith and Jackson first initiated romantic speculation after seeing them together, grabbing lunch and holding hands in November 2018.

The couple continued to make their Instagram relationship official in August 2019, and in November the couple debuted on the red carpet when attending the premiere of Queen & Slim in Los Angeles.