Jockeys cleaned up in the fall, which led to the death of the horse

However, Waller said: “In the future, we would expect all drivers to try to run a run. It has to be a full run there.”

“If Begood Toya Mother hadn’t moved in and out, the stewards wouldn’t have charged the incident,” Waller said to Vorster.

Vorster told the stewards that the gap should be closed in two steps when he asked Manuel to improve on the straight.

Vorster felt that he and Begood Toya Mother moved away from the fence as they turned into the street, but Begood Toya Mother straightened up and then moved in slightly, and the gap closed quickly.

The fall happened after Ashlor shied away from the pressure of Scales Of Justice.

The frontal vision showed that Scales Of Justice, led by Dean Yendall, never contacted Ashlor, who, as Yendall said, “wanted to get away under pressure”.

“I don’t think I took Ashlor off the web,” said Yendall.

“It looked like a little misfortune to me. Ashlor was getting weaker and Barend wanted the run to be presented … but he could never get outside.”

Both Daniel Stackhouse (Ashlor) and James Winks (Begood Toya Mother) said they didn’t think there was enough room between them for Vorster to take flight.

“He was hoping to be on a beaten horse so he could move me,” said Winks after admitting that Begood Toya Mother was banned from hunting early on the street.

“He (Vorster) needed a hell of a lot to get it right … but the cards didn’t get in his way.”

When asked if he “would have thought in the perfect world, one would have to touch Begood Toya Mother to get out,” said Vorster “right”.

But ultimately the stewards said it was Ashlor who was weakened and deviated from the scales of justice, which was the main reason for the incident.

Damien Ractliffe is the chief racing reporter for The Age.

