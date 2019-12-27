Jobs, transit, living: Ed Holder looks back on his first year as Mayor of London, Ont. – London

Loading...

The first year of the Ed Holder era is now on the books.

Holder, former cabinet minister of the Stephen Harper regime, officially took office on December 3, 2018, marking his first step in local politics.

London's 73rd Mayor spoke to Global News Radio 980 CFPL about 2019.

Holder's opening city was marked by a focus on London's employment crisis, in which he announced the creation of a task force to free 13,000 people from unemployment.

“We put it in the spotlight in January. A few months later we came up with the London job exchange, ”said Holder. "Once we made all of these announcements, the labor force participation (quota) worsened until four months ago."

"In the past four months, we have created 17,100 net new jobs."

For the first time in the mayor's history, the call was to rationalize fast bus transportation (BRT) work – a controversial transportation project that originally started with a $ 500 million plan.

"The challenge was to do this in 60 days," said Holder.

London has secured more than $ 200 million from Ottawa and the provincial government for a partial version of the original BRT plan.

The financial commitments came months before the general election and culminated in Holder's first year in office.

"The Council did it, the Province did it, the Federal Government did it, and it is now the largest infrastructure project in London's history."

Another nice memory comes from London's first week of housing stability.

The pilot project took place in the midst of a housing crisis in which two of the city's housing agencies, after reports of high vacancies and long lead times for apartments in London's housing stock, underwent a general overhaul.

A month later, city officials drew up the core area action plan – a list of measures for the City Council to lighten central London.

Housing Stability Week was one of these actions, where dozens of Londoners were left without homes.

"It was thanks to our administration. Two people in particular, Sandra Datars Bere and Craig Cooper from the city, worked tirelessly to achieve this," said Holder.

"They also supported about 200 people in the first week."

Holder's first year in office was also marked by the completion of Dundas Place, London's first appearance as the host of the Junos, the declaration of a climate emergency and the start of a month-long budgetary process aimed at setting the city's finances for the Junos for the next four years ,

In January 2020, the owner will head his second country address for the city, where the mayor announced the announcement of a transit initiative.

"I have implemented this idea with a number of people. It will put London on the map, but more importantly, it is right for the Londoners," said Holder.

"I'll save this announcement until then."

