Joaquin Phoenix’s Acceptance Speech on BAFTAs Video 2020

It’s no secret that the 2020 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) were painfully awkward. Diverse talent was strongly underrepresented in all nominated categories – in particular, there was a clear exclusion of colored people and female directors. Fortunately, Joaquin Phoenix refused to grin and wear it. The prankster star used his best actor gain as an opportunity to tackle systemic racism.

“I feel very honored and privileged to be here tonight. The BAFTAs have always supported my career very much and I am very grateful, but I must say that I also feel in conflict because so many of my fellow actors who deserve don do the same privilege. I think we are sending a clear message to people in color that you are not welcome here, “said Phoenix. “I think that’s the message we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium, our industry, and in ways that benefit us. I don’t think anyone wants the award or preferential treatment, although that’s what we give ourselves every year.”

“It is the duty of the people who have created and sustained a suppression system and are benefiting from being the ones who dismantle it. So that is our job.”

“I think people just want to be recognized and appreciated and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous condemnation because I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to making sure that the sets I work on are inclusive, but I think it’s more than having sets that are multicultural, I think we really have to do the hard work to really understand system racism, I think it’s a duty of the people who have created and sustained a system of oppression and are benefiting from being the ones who dismantle it. So that is our job. Thank you. “Phoenix left his prize on stage and walked down the stage.

Shortly thereafter, the president of the BAFTAs – Prince William – condemned the lack of diversity and said that the management committee of the association will conduct a full evaluation of the appointment process.

