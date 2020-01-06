Loading...

Joker: Oscar winner?!?

It could happen. And it looks more likely tonight after Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck won the Golden Globe Best Actor in Todd Phillips’ Joker. Against extremely tough competition – Christian Bale from Ford against Ferrari, Antonio Banderas from Pain and Glory, Adam Driver from Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce from The Two Popes – Phoenix took the big win in what was considered one of the most important preliminary awards in the preparations for the Oscars.

Phoenix previously won the Golden Globe for his performance as Johnny Cash in the Walk the Line biography. He was nominated for three Oscars in his career – for Walk the Line, along with Gladiator and The Master – but never won an Oscar. He is certainly one of the leaders this year, but he has a lot of competition. He meets the same men he defeated at the Globes, as well as all potential nominees from the musical or comedy category, including Leonardo DiCaprio of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Taron Egerton of Rocketman. and Eddie Murphy from Dolemite is my name. (Unlike the globes, in which the nominees are divided into two categories, the Oscars only have one award for best actor.)

This year’s Oscar nominations will be announced on January 13th. It would be shocking if Phoenix wasn’t at least nominated – but can he win?

