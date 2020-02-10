Joaquin Phoenix wins the best actor Oscar for “Joker”

This is not a joke: Joaquin Phoenix is ​​now an Oscar winner.

Phoenix won the 2020 best actor Oscar for his performance prankster like Arthur Fleck, a frustrated clown who slowly loses his thin grip on common sense. Phoenix was an Oscar favorite this year throughout the awards season despite intense competition from Antonio Banderas in Pain & Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver in Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes.

This is the first Oscar from Phoenix after three previous nominations. His first came for his supporting role in Gladiator, far back in 2000. He was previously nominated for Best Actor for his turn as Johnny Cash in Walk the Line and as the very troubled Freddie Quell in The Master by Paul Thomas Anderson. I’m not sure I would put Phoenix’s work in Joker before those movies (or even for something like You Were Never Really Here, that wasn’t even nominated), but he’s definitely one of our best working actors for decades. If he is not worthy of an Oscar, who is?

Phoenix is ​​the second man to win an Oscar for playing the Joker; Heath Ledger received the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his work in The Dark Knight. (Sorry, Jared Leto.) You can find the rest of the Academy Award winners here.

