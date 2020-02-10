Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor for ‘Joker’ at the Oscars of 2020

Joaquin Phoenix took the stage on the Oscars Sunday to collect his Best Actor Prize for Joker with humility – and a plea for humanity to make peace with the natural world.

“I’ve been a villain in my life,” Phoenix said, his voice shaking. “I have been selfish. I have sometimes been cruel. Difficult to work with. And I am grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. I think that is when we are at our best – when we supporting each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes. When we help each other grow. When we train each other. When we guide each other towards salvation.

Phoenix also took the opportunity to encourage viewers to take better care of our planet, a message he has praised in the past – most recently in the short film Guardians of Life, a collaboration with Extinction Rebellion and Amazon Watch.

“I have thought a lot about some of the distressing problems that we are dealing with collectively, and I think we sometimes have the feeling or the feeling that we are advocating different causes, but for me I see community,” he said. “I think we are talking about the fight against injustice, whether we are talking about gender and equality or racism or queer rights or indigenous or animal rights. The fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to control, use and exploit another with impunity. “

“I think we have become very disconnected from the natural world and that many of us to whom we are guilty are a self-centered world view,” he added. “The belief that we are the center of the universe. We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. … We fear the idea of ​​personal change. “

The beliefs of Phoenix have directly influenced the menus at the biggest prices this year. According to NBC, the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and Critics ’Choice Awards were extremely vegan.

The actor gave an exciting speech to the BAFTAs as he collected his trophy for best actor: “The BAFTAs have already greatly supported my career and I am very grateful,” said Phoenix when he entered the stage at Royal Albert Hall. “But I have to say that I am also in conflict, because so many of my fellow actors who deserve it do not have the same privilege. I think we are sending a very clear message to color people that you are not welcome here.”

Joker won two trophies at the 92nd Academy Awards: Phoenix’s and Best Original Score, by Hildur Guðnadóttir. She is the first solo woman to win that prize.