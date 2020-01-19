Joaquin Phoenix recognizes Heath Ledger as the winner of the SAG Awards 2020

When Joaquin Phoenix received the SAG award for outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role for “Joker” on Sunday, the 45-year-old actor congratulated his colleagues with his acceptance speech.

Talking about Leonardo DiCaprio, he said with amusement that as a young actor he would always lose to DiCaprio, whose name he thought was Voldermort – “No actor would ever say his name. As any casting director would say (whispers), “It’s Leonardo, it’s Leonardo!” He said of the nominee, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Next he turned to “Ford vs. Ferrari” star Christian Bale.

“You commit to roles in a way I can only dream of,” said Phoenix. “You will never perform poorly. It is annoying. I wish you only sucked once, ok? ‘

The “gladiator” actor praised Adam Driver for his performance in “Marriage Story”, which he called “beautiful, nuanced, incredible (and) profound”, and sweetly called out Taron Egerton, who shone as “Elton John” in “Rocketman”.

“Taron, you’re so beautiful in this film and I’m so happy for you and I can’t wait to see what else you do,” he said.

Finally, Phoenix paid tribute to the late Heath Ledger, who won an Oscar for his creepy joker twist in “The Dark Knight” in 2008.

“I’m standing on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger,” he said.

Ledger died in 2008 of an accidental drug overdose. He was 28 years old.

