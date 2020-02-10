Joaquin Phoenix Rails Against Cancel Culture, Cow Inseminination in Wild Oscar Acceptation Speech for “Joker”

For weeks, Joaquin Phoenix was a favorite to take Best Actor home at the Oscars of 2020 – and yes, he collected the statue at the Dolby Theater on Sunday evening. But in the run-up to Phoenix’s big win – his first win in the category – many rightly wondered what Phoenix could say. At the Golden Globes in January, Phoenix finally created a viral moment when he called his fellow actors for taking private jets – and that was just one of the many passionate moments on his Oscar campaign track. And yes, the Joker actor gave the speech of your life on Sunday evening – a meandering address that managed to touch human selfishness, artificial bovine insemination and the actor’s deceased brother, River Phoenix.

“I think the greatest gift that [acting] has given me and many of us in this room is the ability to use our vote for the voiceless,” Phoenix said as he collected his trophy. “I have thought a lot about some of these distressing problems that we are collectively confronted with, and I think that sometimes we have the feeling or the feeling that we are advocating different causes. But for me I see community.”

“I think whether we are talking about gender and equality, or racism, or queer rights, or indigenous or animal rights, we are talking about the fight against injustice,” continued Phoenix, “We are talking about the fight against the conviction that one people, one race, one gender, one species has the right to dominate, control, use and exploit another with impunity. “

Phoenix added that he believes that we have “become more disconnected from the natural world” and that humanity has become self-centered about our place in the universe. Then it got a bit strange: “We’re going into the natural world and plundering its resources,” Phoenix said. “We feel the right to artificially inseminate a cow and then steal her baby, even though her cries of fear are undeniable.”

Yet, Phoenix said, humanity can be “so inventive and creative and genius, and I believe that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can develop and implement change systems that are beneficial to all conscious beings, and to the environment . “

“Now I’ve been a villain in my life,” Phoenix added. “I’ve been selfish, sometimes cruel, hard to work with, and grateful, but so many of you have given me a second chance – and I think that’s when we’re at our best. When we’re together support, not when we lift each other about past mistakes, but when we guide each other to grow, for salvation. That is the best of humanity. “

And before he left the stage, Phoenix closed the case by quoting a text that his late brother, River Phoenix, once wrote: “Run with love to help and peace will follow.”

