Joaquin Phoenix has doubled its sustainability practices this season.

After convincing the Golden Globes to serve vegan dishes and punish celebrities for using private jets in his Sunday acceptance speech, the 45-year-old “Joker” pledged to wear the same Stella McCartney tuxedo for the rest of the awards season wear.

“This man is a winner … he wears a tailor-made Stella because he chooses the future of the planet. He also chose to wear the same tuxedo for the entire award season to reduce waste. I’m proud to work with you, ”said 48-year-old McCartney on Twitter.

However, not everyone was impressed. Twitter followers of the sustainably oriented brand quickly become sarcasm.

“Bollox to the fireman, the police, emergency services, soldiers, helpers, doctors, nurses, caregivers … no real hero is a man who wears a tuxedo for an entire season,” answered one person who received more than 11,000 likes ,

Some pointed to Stella McCartney’s sky-high prices. Many others mentioned Ricky Gervai’s monologue on Hollywood’s hypocrisy.

“Apple went into the TV game with The Morning Show. A great drama about the importance of dignity and the right thing to do – from a company that sells sweatshirts in China. They say you woke up, but the companies you’re working for is incredible: Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you would call your agent, wouldn’t you? “Gervais said in a crushing scream. “If you win a prize tonight, you are not using it as a platform to deliver a political speech, are you? You are unable to tell the public about anything.”

Despite the host’s warning, many celebrities used their stage time to draw attention to the forest fires in Australia, and Michelle Williams made a memorable speech about abortion asking women to vote “in their own interest”.

However, Phoenix also encountered hypocritical celebrities in his speech: “It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take on this responsibility and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and hope that we can do that,” he said afterwards Award for best actor in a drama. “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards sometimes or back, please.”