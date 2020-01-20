(Photo via YouTube)

Joaquin Phoenix collects rewards as if they are out of date. the Joker The star has just won a Screen Actors Guild Award for the exceptional performance of a male actor in a main role. The awards are now an expected result for the Phoenix depiction of the clown prince of crime.

What stood out at this award ceremony was the Phoenix speech in which he paid tribute to the deceased icon Heath Ledger, who garnered significant praise for his role as Joker in Christopher Nolan The black Knight. Unfortunately, the role contributed to factors that led to his untimely death.

At the SAG Awards 2020 on January 19, Joaquin Phoenix continued his award streak for his role as Joker. The star has already won a Golden globe and a Critic’s Choice Award. Phoenix is ​​also nominated for a Oscar, which will be decided in February.

Joaquin Phoenix paid tribute to his “favorite actor” Heath Ledger during his acceptance speech for the SAG Award.

“I stand here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger,” said Phoenix at the end of his speech. Before that, he congratulated all the other nominees for their performances. The other nominees were Adam Driver, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taron Eagerton and Christian Bale.

Watch an excerpt from the speech below.

More Joker

Step aside sassy Wendy because Burger king continues to prove that they are supreme on social media. The burger joint not only rewards Bronx NYC patients for the movie Joker, but they also grilled McDonalds In the process.

Burger King is offering free Whoppers to residents of the Bronx due to the influx of tourists. Tourism is due to a scene and a meme emblematic of the Joker of Joaquin Phoenix.

Joker was released in October 2019 and quickly took off, even though he was covered in controversy. It was a huge success with Jaoquin Phoenix hanging a Golden Globe already for the film.

Even before the film’s release, an iconic image took off on social networks. He spawned memes and jokes galore. We are sure you know what we are talking about, but for confirmation, look below.

# Bales2020FilmChallenge Let’s move on to day 8

Day 8 – Stairs in a movie

People flock to everywhere to take selfies on the stairs of the Bronx that Joaquin Phoenix dances in the recent film Joker. #jokerstairs is one thing. pic.twitter.com/ZpJgkpZpgS

– Suzanne Grieco Mattaboni (@suzmattaboni) January 8, 2020

In a YouTube video, Burger King spoke to residents of the Bronx about the influx of tourists.

“Dear Bronx, we know that clowns can be boring,” begins the video, showing the dancing king on the stairs. “But don’t worry. If you live in the Bronx, use the KINGSTAIRS code on Uber Eats to get a free Whopper. And put on a happy face.”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gkjjpc_8YgA (/ integrated)

We know that clowns can be boring, it’s clearly a shot against Burger King’s main rival, McDonald’s. Their mascot is Ronald McDonald the clown.

Let us know what you think of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in the comments below!

