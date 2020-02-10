Joaquin Phoenix pays tribute to deceased brother in emotional best actor Oscar Speech

Joaquin Phoenix quoted his deceased brother, River, during his Best Actor award acceptance speech at the 2020 Oscars.

Phoenix won the best actor on Sunday night at the Academy Awards for his performance in Joker as the troubled comedian clown by Crime Arthur Fleck in the controversial story about the villain origin. As expected, the actor’s acceptance speech did not disappoint.

“I am so grateful now,” Phoenix began. “I don’t feel superior to my fellow nominees or anyone in this room because we share the same love, the love of film … I don’t know what I would be without.”

The actor further said that his “greatest gift” is the ability to use his voice for those who don’t have one.

“I think the greatest gift it has given me, and many of us in this room, are the chances of using our voice for the voiceless,” Phoenix said. “I have thought a lot about some of the distressing problems that we are collectively confronted with and I think we sometimes get the feeling that we are defending various causes.”

“But I see fellowship for me,” he went on. “I think we are talking about the fight against injustice, whether we are talking about gender inequality or racism, or strange rights, indigenous or animal rights. We are talking about fighting against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control, use and exploit each other with impunity. I think we have all become disconnected from the natural world, and many of us that we are guilty of are a self-centered worldview, the belief that we are the center of the universe. “

He also added: “We are going into the natural world and we are plundering it for its resources. We feel the right to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth we steal her baby. Even though her cries of fear are unmistakable. And then we take her milk that is intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and in our breakfast cereals. I think we are afraid of the idea of ​​personal change because we think we have to sacrifice something to give up. But people at our best are so inventive and creative and ingenious, I think that if we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement change systems that are beneficial to all conscious beings and the environment. “

The actor also thanked Hollywood for giving him countless opportunities to succeed as an actor.

“I’ve been a villain in my life,” he said. “I’ve been cruel sometimes, hard to work with. Many of you in this room have given me a second chance.”

Phoenix closed his speech with a moving quote from his deceased brother.

“When he was 17, my brother wrote this text. He said: “Run to help with love and peace will follow,” he shared.

When the actor left the stage, he got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Phoenix received a Golden Globe, SAG Award, BAFTA and Critics’ Choice Award during this year’s award ceremonies. Each of his acceptance speeches contained a message about climate change, systemic racism and sustainability.