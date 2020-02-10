Joaquin Phoenix chokes on Brother River in emotional Oscars speech

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Actor In A Leading Role award for “Joker” on stage at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Joaquin Phoenix has concluded a sweep with awards with his very first Oscar victory at the 92nd Academy Awards. And true to form, he did that with a speech that was equal and moving. Just as he delivered his viral BAFTA speech, Phoenix used his platform to request change, and asked the public to take stock of their own role in perpetuating injustice.

“When we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create change systems. … Not if we lift each other for past mistakes, but if we guide each other to grow, for salvation, that’s the best of humanity, “he said.

There was also something about a cow and a tirade against … milk?

Although Joker has been criticized for his sympathetic portrayal of white male anger, it’s nice to see Phoenix use his time on stage to acknowledge his privilege and promise to be an agent for change.

But the most emotional moment came to an end when the actor choked on his older brother River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose outside a West Hollywood club in 1993.

“When he was 17 years old, my brother wrote this text,” said Phoenix. “He said:” Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow. “

River, also an actor, started his career at the age of ten, before breaking out in Stand By Me in 1986. He earned an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance in 1988’s Running on Empty and played in 1991 with Keanu Reeves in My Own Private Idaho.

“When he was 17, my brother wrote this text, saying:” Run with love to help and peace follows. “Joker Jaerquin Phoenix from Joker shares a text from his deceased brother, River Phoenix, while being the best actor at the #Oscars https://t.co/ERIZdYiUX1 pic.twitter.com/mhIAd6bQCd

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 10 February 2020

