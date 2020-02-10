Joaquin Phoenix calls for equality, quotes deceased brother in Oscar speech

Joaquin Phoenix may have won his first Oscar for his role in “Joker,” but the actor used his moment in the spotlight to call attention to serious causes. Phoenix won the prize for best actor and became the second player to win an Oscar for playing the villain of comic book. In his speech, he delivered a message of unity by saying that the cause was close to someone’s heart – whether it is gender inequality, racism or animal rights – “we are talking about the fight against injustice.” “We are talking about fighting the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity,” he said. He also said he hoped others would be granted what he was before – a chance to be better. “I’ve been a villain in my life. I’ve been selfish. I’ve been cruel sometimes, hard to work with, and I’m grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance,” he said. “And I think that is when we are at our best – when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other grow, when we train each other, when we guide each other towards salvation. That is the best of humanity. “He concluded by emotionally quoting a text written by his late brother, River Phoenix, when he was 17 years old:” Run in salvation with love and peace will follow. “The first person to to win an Oscar for playing the Joker character was Heath Ledger, who posthumously won in 2009 for his role in “The Dark Knight.” This is the second time that two actors have won Oscars for playing the same character. In 1972, Marlon Brando won a best actor Oscar for playing Vito Coreleone. Two years later, Robert De Niro won the best supporting role for playing a younger version of the same character. In 2005 both Phoenix and Ledger competed in the best actor category for their roles in “Walk the Line” and “Brokeback Mountain” respectively. They lost that year to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, who won for ‘Capote’. The prize is the first Oscar from Phoenix. He was previously nominated for “The Master”, “Walk the Line” and “Gladiator.”

