Joaquin Phoenix attacks “systemic racism” in the film industry at BAFTAs

Joaquin Phoenix attacked “privilege” and “systemic racism” in the film industry during a powerful speech at the BAFTA Film Awards.

Phoenix won the best Leading Actor award for his main performance in Joker and beat Leonardo Dicaprio (Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

BAFTA made some criticism last month when the nominations for its 2020 Film Awards did not see people of color nominated in the acting categories.

In his speech, Phoenix said, “I feel in conflict because so many of my fellow actors who deserve it do not have the same privilege,” adding that he felt “to send a very clear message to people in color that you are not welcome here “

“I’m part of the problem,” he went on. “I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets that I work on are inclusive.

“We have to do the hard work to really understand systemic racism. It is the duty of the people who have created the suppression system and benefit from dismantling it. So that’s our job. “

Earlier in the evening, both host Graham Norton and prize presenter Rebel Wilson made both quips focused on the lack of diversity in the show.

Norton called 2019 “the year white men finally broke through” and referred to Phoenix’s film Joker – who led the pack with 11 nominations – as “the story of a white man who makes himself even whiter”.