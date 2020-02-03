Joaquin Phoenix at BAFTAs: “We must do the hard work” to dismantle racism

Joaquin Phoenix called on his peers to help dismantle racism in the film industry during a coming acceptance speech for his best actor prize at the 2020 BAFTAs.

At a ceremony that was short of controversy, the “Joker” star was the only industry figure who discussed the current issue in the film industry and claimed that the company “sends a very clear message to color people that you are not welcome here.”

“I feel in conflict because so many of my fellow actors who deserve it do not have the same privilege. I think we are sending a very clear message to people in color that you are not welcome here,” he said on stage as he did his best. actor price.

“I think this is the message we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium and our industry, and in ways we benefit from it.”

He continued: “I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, although that is ourselves every year. I think people just want to be recognized, valued and respected for their work.”

“This is not a self-righteous condemnation because I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem.”

“I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive, but I think it is more than just having multicultural sets,” he concluded.

“We have to do the hard work to really understand systemic racism. I think it is the duty of those who have created and sustained a suppression system and benefit from being the ones who dismantle it.

“So that’s our job.”

His speech was one of the few to discuss the issues of inequality in the film industry and comes after the BAFTAs were criticized for nominating completely white acting categories.

Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie both received two acting nominations.

EE Rising Star winner Micheal Ward, a black British actor, has also addressed the changes that must take place.

The “Blue Story” star, who almost burst into tears on stage and accepted his prize, told the press behind the scenes that the stories of people with color are “important, but many people don’t know”.

When asked specifically about diversity in the organization, he added: “We are moving in the right direction.

“I feel that many people do not realize that there are opportunities. That is what I want to show, show that there are opportunities.

“It’s not like it used to be. When they see it, they end up in things like this and they are nominated.”

Bong Joon-Ho, who picked up the best original screenplay and the best film that was not in the English language for “Parasite”, told the press after his victory that “of the various efforts we have made, we will of course come to a day when we have diversity in this industry, for gender, sexuality or people of color. “

Prince William also considered the issue and suggested that “it was not good at this time” that we should continue to discuss diversity and equality.

“We notice again that we have to do more to tackle diversity in the sector,” he said on stage.

“That can’t be right at this time. I know that Pippa [Harris] and Amanda [Berry] share that frustration. BAFTA takes this problem seriously and after this year’s nominations, a full evaluation has been started … to ensure that the opportunities are available to everyone. “

A moment of frivolity came from Rebel Wilson, who presented the best director, who came out with the constant coronavirus scandals and the unsuccessful blockbuster success of ‘Cats’. Then she moved to the directors by praising their work and making a joke: ‘A look at the exceptional, daring talent nominated in this category. I don’t think I could do what they do.

“Honestly. I just don’t have balls.”

The ceremony saw Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern receive the most important acting prizes.

“1917” from Sam Mendes created seven BAFTAs, while “Joker” picked up three and “Parasite” two. “The Irishman” went home empty-handed.

.