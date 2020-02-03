Joaquin Phoenix and Taika Waititi reminded everyone of racism at the BAFTAs

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAh0FSfc4Ls [/ embed]

Joaquin Phoenix addressed the shameful lack of diversity at the British Academy Film Awards and accepted the Leading Actor Prize for his role in Joker – a film that has been criticized for its portrayal of white terrorism.

Recognizing that the BAFTAs had supported his career, this was his fourth nomination, Phoenix said he felt “in conflict” because non-white actors were not given the same privilege.

“I think we are sending a very clear message to color people that you are not welcome here,” said Phoenix, who defeated fellow white nominees Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce.

Phoenix also acknowledged that he was “part of the problem” because he had failed to strive for inclusiveness in his own projects. Although he failed to take visible, measurable steps to rectify this, it at least indicated some self-awareness.

“I think we really have to do the hard work to really understand systemic racism. I think it is the duty of the people who have created and maintain a system of oppression and benefit those who dismantle it. So that is to us, “Phoenix finished as the room full of rich whites saddened and applauded.

It is a good feeling, but also a feeling that has been repeated for years. It would be nice if people were really going to do something.

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi also gave a nod to Britain’s historic racial problems in his acceptance speech for Adapted Screenplay. “Coming from the colonies, we know it has been a tough week for you. It was very nice to take a little of your gold home with you. Where it belongs.”

