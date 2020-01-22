Jeremy Vuolo threw Jinger Duggar a surprise party. Photo credit: @ jeremy_vuolo / Instagram

Jinger Duggar just revealed that Jeremy Vuolo hosted her a surprise birthday party in Los Angeles. It happened a month ago from today and was a complete shock to the Counting On-Star.

Both Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo shared photos of their special birthday surprise on Instagram. She posed with some of her friends and the photo he shared was of him and her with a few friends.

It did not seem that one of the Duggar family members was present, although Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald and Ivy Jane visited the couple only a few days after Christmas.

December was a tough month for Jinger Duggar.

She announced a partnership with Fonuts earlier this month, and only a few days later it was announced that they had stepped down after finding out who she was. After that, both Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo canceled their planned appearance.

For the past six weeks, Jinger Duggar has been quiet on social media most of the time.

It took her a month to share the photos from her surprise birthday party. She recently shared a couple of food photos that she noticed didn’t cook and eat at home. Otherwise, Felicity and Jeremy were the focus.

In a few months, Jinger Duggar will be officially in Los Angeles for one year. She is still learning how to live on the west coast and trying out all the trouble spots in the city. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo get used to their new normal.

She appreciated Jeremy Vuolo’s great gesture for Jinger Duggar’s surprising birthday dinner. The two have spent several moments on their journey and fans can’t get enough of their love story, especially when Counting On is not in the air.