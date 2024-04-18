Jimmy Kimmel Might Host the Oscars Again

Jimmy Kimmel, a well known latenight TV host, is thinking about coming back to host the Oscars in 2025. This comes after some surprising criticism from ex-President Donald Trump. Trump had a go at Kimmel not long after he hosted the Academy Awards.

The Scoop on the Drama

Out of the blue, five weeks after the Oscars, Donald Trump took a shot at Jimmy Kimmel. On a day when Trump was on a break from his legal troubles, he went on Truth Social and threw shade at Kimmel. He claimed that under Kimmel’s watch, the Oscars’ ratings plummeted and accused him of messing up the announcement of a major award. However, none of this was correct actually, with Kimmel as host, more people watched the Oscars than they had in the past four years.

Trump’s Claims About Low Ratings

Trump was wrong when he talked about the “Picture of the Year” mistake. It wasn’t Kimmel who messed up, but actually, Al Pacino. Trump got it mixed up and blamed Kimmel by accident, making others wrongly scold him too.

Kimmel’s Funny Comeback

In response to what Trump said, Kimmel used his show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to reply in a funny way. He went over what Trump said, pointing out the mistakes and answering back with humour and some teasing. Kimmel made fun of the Al Pacino confusion and hinted that maybe Trump got mixed up because of all the stress from his legal troubles. He made a joke that Trump might watch the next Oscars from a TV at Rikers, a jail where Trump could end up, along with his friends, making fun of both where the trial is happening and what could happen after.

How People and the Media Reacted

People and news outlets quickly paid attention to Kimmel and Trump’s backandforth. The audience andPeople really liked how Kimmel dealt with tough comments during the show. They thought he was calm, smart, and funny when handling criticism. This situation showed everyone that Kimmel is not only hilarious but might also be ready to host the Oscars again. He’s able to take on the hard stuff that happens when you host.

What It Means for Future Oscars

How Many Watch: When Kimmel hosted before, more people tuned in to watch, even though Trump said otherwise.

When Kimmel hosted before, more people tuned in to watch, even though Trump said otherwise. Paying Attention: Kimmel’s good at talking to the crowd and famous people on the show, which makes it more fun for everyone watching.

Kimmel’s good at talking to the crowd and famous people on the show, which makes it more fun for everyone watching. Talking About Politics: This whole thing has shown us how shows like the Oscars mix up fun stuff and serious talk about what’s happening in the world.

With the 2025 Oscars coming up, there’s chatter about whether Kimmel will be the one making us laugh as the host again. He’s got a history of doing a great job at it.

His skill in handling live TV and dealing with sensitive political issues makes him a standout option. Though we’re still waiting for the official word, it’s clear from enthusiastic fans and industry bigwigs that people are excited about the idea of Kimmel’s comeback, which looks like it’ll be a major hit.

Conclusion

The tiff between Trump and Kimmel may have started off as typical celeb drama, but it’s grown into an important cultural event. It’s made a statement about how politics, celebrities, and the media all mix together. We don’t know if Kimmel will take up hosting duties at the Oscars once more, but his smooth moves during this episode have definitely earned him some new fans – and maybe an invite back to one of Tinsel town’s glitziest evenings.