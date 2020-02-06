Jimmy Kimmel thinks Pelosi did not go far enough with Trump’s speech

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uDMTYNQPIQ [/ embed]

“Trump escaped scot-free after extorting another country with our taxpayer money to help himself win an election,” Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday. “But Nancy Pelosi, the president of the house, is sitting in the warm chair today because she tore some paper last night.”

Pelosi has received much attention for tearing up a copy of Trump’s speech in the State of the Union, with Republicans reacting as if she was shredding the Declaration of Independence and using the strips to wipe her ass. It was undoubtedly a pointy moment, but the republican indignation is comically oversized. Fox News host Melissa Francis even claimed that Pelosi was essentially tearing apart African Americans.

“Really?” Kimmel laughed. “Right, she’s no better than the bad guys at Get Out.”

Considering how committed Republicans have been to defend Trump’s much more offensive shenanigans, the furious reaction to Pelosi seems farcical. Yet at least Kimmel agreed that she should not have shredded the speech. “She should have rolled it up and hit it.”

