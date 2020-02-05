Jimmy Kimmel tears Trump for honoring Rush Limbaugh during State of the Union

Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel all went live after the annual State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. Only one of the late-night hosts dared to criticize President Donald Trump for giving Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his speech.

“Tonight, as you saw, the president stood in front of a joint session of Congress to deliver the State of the Confederacy – I mean, Union,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue. He called the speech “self-congratulation,” he added, “In the first 10 minutes, Trump used the word” I “more than all LensCrafters in a whole year.”

“But in all fairness to the president, why would we expect that he can deliver the state of the Union if he doesn’t even know the state of Kansas City?” Kimmel added. The host also addressed the moment when Trump refused a handshake from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by joking: “The first time Trump decides not to touch a woman, it is there.”

“Trump promised that he” would always protect patients with pre-existing conditions, “something I will certainly remind him of when he does the exact opposite,” Kimmel said. “It’s really cheeky when he says things and then does the exact opposite.”

Instead of summing up the many reasons why Limbaugh, who just announced this week that he has stage four lung cancer, might not deserve the “highest civilian honor” in the country, Kimmel simply pointed out that “today is Rosa Parkendag and this a medal is they gave Rosa Parks. ”

“Tonight Rush Limbaugh has it,” he added.

