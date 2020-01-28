Jimmy Kimmel stifles tears during emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! much more than any other late-night talk show – 15 times in the past decade and a half, the last in September. And no late night host loved him more than Jimmy Kimmel.

“Tonight’s show will be different from our usual show,” Kimmel started, standing on a dark, empty stage. “We don’t have a studio audience here tonight because going ahead with a comedy show didn’t seem right given what happened yesterday. So I want to speak to you directly.”

From there, the late-night host shared his deeply personal reaction to the news that Bryant, as well as her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others, were killed in a helicopter accident over the weekend. . “It was a punch in the gut for many of us,” said Kimmel.

“I know it may not make sense, but he was only the last person you could have imagined something like that,” he said. “He was so strong and beautiful and intelligent and energetic – he was a hero.”

Kimmel admitted that if “almost everything is more important than basketball”, Bryant “was a hero in the way Superman is a hero … a real life superhero, with a suit and everything, walking among us”.

“Those of us who love the Lakers know it, it seemed like he was still around,” he said. “He always showed himself to save the day. He wanted to save the situation. He had a force of will. He never gave up. ”

Beyond talent, Kimmel said, “We loved him too because he was ours. We have seen it grow here. He came to Los Angeles when he was a teenager and unlike almost all other superstar athletes, he never left. ”

Kimmel called Bryant “intensely curious” and “always learning, always improving,” adding, “he was hungry.”

“I had many conversations with Kobe outside of television and they always involved his daughters. Always, ”said Kimmel, his voice captivating. “Once he retired from basketball, his life revolved around their lives. He was very proud of them. He loved being a father. After his son had heart surgery, Kimmel said Bryant would meet with him “several times”.

Referring to some of the most disturbing details in Bryant’s past, the host said, “I know he was not a perfect person. I understand that. My intention is not to canonize him. Or to make judgments about things I don’t know anything about. But I will say that he loved his family, that he worked very hard and that he brought a lot of joy to many people in this city. And we will miss him. ”

After specifically mentioning the other accident victims, Kimmel said, “There is no silver lining here. It’s all bad. It’s sad. “He started to cry, adding,” He was a bright light. And that’s how I want to remember him. ”

Instead of presenting a normal episode, Kimmel spent the rest of the series reading clips from some of the 15 times he sat with his friend on TV.

