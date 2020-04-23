Jimmy Kimmel rescues Las Vegas mayor’s plan to treat citizens as coronavirus lab rats

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7P_stDcFjAM [/ embedded]

In a world where financial interests are routinely prioritized among the people, it is not long before politicians try to reopen businesses in the midst of a deadly pandemic. Among them was Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, who made headlines by pushing to open casinos immediately following the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“Mayor Goodman has a lot of ideas, and one thing that those ideas have in common is that they have no meaning,” late show host Jimmy Kimmel said Wednesday.

Talking to Anderson Cooper in a candid interview with CNN, Goodman stood strong in his perilous determination to completely ignore medical advice. The mayor even went so far as to offer Las Vegas citizens a “control group,” as if his 644,000 constituents were nothing more than lab rats.

Fortunately, the offer was nixed, though Goodman offered some incredibly flawed framing of the matter when in question.

“He didn’t offer Las Vegans as a control group. He offered them as a control group and they told him he couldn’t,” said Kimmel, successfully summarizing Goodman’s stance. “It’s totally different.”

Really, there is no need for a control group. The American experiment clearly failed.

