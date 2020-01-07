Jimmy Kimmel predicts who will win the Peter Weber Bachelor season

Loading...

Every dedicated fan of The Bachelor and The bachelorette know Jimmy “Rose-tradamus” Kimmel is practically a wizard when it comes to predicting the “winner” of every season. With a little (OK, probably much) help from his wife, the presenter of the talk show accurately speculated that Hannah Brown would choose Jed Wyatt, Colton Underwood Cassie Randolph, Becca Kufrin would end with Garrett Yrigoyen, and the list of correct guesses goes but by. Of course he had to share his opinion about who will earn Peter Weber’s coveted final rose after the pilot season premiered Monday night, and to be honest, I am not too sold with his selection.

After Kimmel and guest star Tiffany Haddish Weber grilled hilariously about his Harry Potter-like forehead scar and why he still lives with his parents, Kimmel revealed his three top choices: Hannah Ann, the recipient of the first impression; Madison, who took the first one-on-one date; and Kelley, the lawyer he met at a hotel a month before his season started filming. I do not want to completely ruin the video, but I will say that Kimmel’s last choice has a rather irritating tendency to interrupt other participants, despite her sweet attitude, so it is likely to spark some discussion at Bachelor Nation. View the entire segment above to see Pilot Pete trying to keep a poker face while Kimmel broadcasts his prediction.