Jimmy Kimmel Dunks on Republican Representative Paul Gosar who tweeted a fake Obama-Iran photo

The day after Congressman Paul Gosar posted a fake photo of former President Barack Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Jimmy Kimmel had harsh words for the Arizona Republican.

“If you’re not familiar with this guy, it’s the congressman whose own siblings – his siblings – released an attack announcement against him during mid-term and approved his opponent “Kimmel said in his monologue Tuesday evening.

After showing the fake photo, which was accompanied by the caption, “The world is a better place without these ruling guys”, the host explained how misleading it was. “Obama has never met the guy,” he said. “And the guy is still the president of Iran.”

In response to the many journalists and others on Twitter who pointed out the error, Gosar tweeted, “No one said it was not Photoshoppé. No one said that the Iranian president was dead. No one said Obama had met Rouhani in person. “

“Well, okay then!” Kimmel replied “” No one said it was not Photoshoppé? “Is this the norm now? You can publish whatever you want and let us decide if it’s photoshopped? Because if it is, I have a photo of Paul Gosar spanked by Jared from Subway that I would like a lot of people to see. ”

Then Kimmel shared another “real photo” of President Donald Trump “happily shaking hands with the guy who ordered the murder of a Washington Post reporter.” He helpfully added, “It’s not photoshopped.”

