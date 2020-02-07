Jimmy Kimmel brutally roasts Donald Trump Jr.’s worst looks

“This foolish Donald Jr., he’s so desperate for daddy’s love, this is what he posted on Instagram yesterday,” Jimmy Kimmel said in his monologue Thursday night before presenting the meme of Mitt Romney shared by the son of the president with the caption, “Mom Jeans: Because you’re a kitty.”

“If Mitt Romney were real, your father would have grabbed him by now,” Kimmel joked. “I also want to say, while we criticize people’s clothing, let’s look at some of Don Jr.’s outfits.”

The host late in the night through a series of photos by Donald Trump Jr. in a pink polo shirt and “looking sharp with the old man in a white collar shirt and big pants.” “The dumbest chalk in the box.”

During his big settlement victory at the White House on Thursday, Trump took the opportunity to go after Hunter Biden for trading in his father’s name and claimed that his children would never do such a thing.

So with that in mind, Kimmel made a full overview of “DJTJ’s CV”, from his start as a bartender in Aspen, Colorado to his next job in supervising Trump construction projects in New York. “How did he land that gig?” Kimmel wondered. “Must have been a great bartender!”

“He helped launch Trump Mortgage, which was folded in 18 months,” Kimmel said. “He then got a job, sitting and nodding next to his father at The Apprentice. Then he became a spokesperson for Cambridge Who’s Who, a company that has so far received hundreds of complaints from the Better Business Bureau. ”

“He was then in charge of meetings such as the one with the Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton and his father got into trouble,” he continued. “And finally he wrote a book called Triggered, making it number 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, because the Republican National Committee bought more than $ 100,000 in copies for week one.”

“And don’t forget his special skills: Powerpoint, Excel and elephant shooting,” concluded Kimmel. “So this is a home-made man who does it all and more!”

