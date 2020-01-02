Jimmy Iovine explains why he left Apple Music, the problem with streaming music services, more

Loading...

Jimmy Iovine joined Apple when the company acquired Beats in 2014 and worked closely together to launch Apple Music and Beats 1. In 2018, Iovine stepped back from Apple after receiving its final payout of Apple's acquisition of Beats.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Iovine discussed Apple's time, the relationship between technology and the music industry, and more.

Ecobee HomeKit thermostat

Iovine said he realized during the days of Napster that record companies would not exist without technology & # 39 ;. In particular, Iovine believed that how the record industry reacted to Napster – almost exclusively with lawsuits – was not cool & # 39 ;.

Around this time Iovine met Steve Jobs and Eddy Cue for the first time, with the aim of incorporating their thinking into the record industry, which eventually led to the creation of Beats.

I met Steve Jobs and Eddy Cue from Apple. And I said, "Oh, this is where the party is. We must incorporate this thinking into Interscope."

I learn a lot through the artists I work with. Dre is a perfectionist of audio, perhaps one of the largest audio producers that has ever existed. And when I discovered what Dre was worried about, the equipment that his children were listening to taught a whole generation about audio through cheap, inefficient equipment. That's how Beats started.

Steve Jobs always sat with me in this Greek restaurant and drew what I had to do to make hardware. He would say, "Here is distribution, here is production," and he would draw on this paper with a Sharpie. And I would go, "Oh, [expletive]."

In 2014, he finally found his way back to Apple after the Beats acquisition. Iovine worked on Apple Music and Beats 1 for four years, but in 2018 he thought it was time to move on because his & # 39; personal runway & # 39; on wax.

When I went to Apple, this was a new creative problem for me. How do we make this the future of the music industry? How do we not make it normal? But I no longer had a personal start job. Someone else will have to do that.

Despite his role in making Apple Music, Iovine is not so sure about the future of the streaming music industry. The biggest problem? "It doesn't scale," said Iovine. “With Netflix the following applies: the more subscribers you have, the lower your costs are. The costs follow you when streaming music. "

Moreover, Iovine said that there is a central problem because streaming music services are "utilities" because they are all the same. Iovine thanks Spotify for his focus on podcasts, but it remains to be seen.

And the streaming music services are utilities – they are all the same. See what works in video. Disney has nothing but original things. Netflix has a lot of original things. But the music streaming services are all the same, and that's a problem.

The full Jimmy Iovine interview can be read in The New York Times.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yw9SmFi0nOU [/ embed]