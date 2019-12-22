Jimmy Garoppolo's clutch gene has the 49ers on the verge of something special – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Is there such a thing as a "clutch" gene in sports?

A feature that allows an athlete to improve their game even in the most stressful situations?

The analytical community, which seems to have a huge voice in these times, will probably tell you that it does not exist; that, in fact, all the performances are created in the same way and that any notion of elite players that elevate their game in great moments is the manifestation of a desire for narration.

But I don't subscribe to that school of thought, and not just because it fits my narrative after the 49ers' victory over the Rams on Saturday night.

No, from my point of view, there are ineffable qualities that make sports the best entertainment products on the planet: emotions, impulse, pressure, and although they cannot be quantified, they cannot be excluded when we discuss the context of the performances.

Take, for example, Jimmy Garoppolo's performance against Los Angeles.

The score on the box would tell you that Garoppolo was pretty bad.

But it would be difficult to tell anyone who has experienced, in real time, the fourth quarter of that competition, that Garoppolo was less than impressive, that it doesn't have a clutch gene.

Upon entering the fourth quarter of a game that meant a lot, a competition that could well have defined the San Francisco season, the 49ers quarterback had a terrible line of statistics: 10 of 18, 115 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, a quarterback rating of 35.42. San Francisco followed the Rams 28-24.

But then something clicked for Jimmy G.

(Karl Mondon / Bay Area News Group)

The offensive line still couldn't block Rams world defensive lineman Aaron Donald or any of his friends, and the receivers barely separated from the physical defensive backs of Los Angeles. The 49ers 'career game never felt like it found a rhythm and the 49ers' defense was not stealing exactly positive vibes either. But with everything conspiring against him, including his own play at the beginning of the game, Garoppolo was frankly stellar in the final stretch, keeping the 49ers hopes of winning the NFC West and having the home advantage in the NFC playoffs alive.

Garoppolo was 6 of 9 for 133 yards and a touchdown (a quarterback qualification of 146.76) in the last quarter, converting not one, but two plays from third and 16 in the last attempt to establish the tiebreaker 33 of Robbie Gould. field in the victory of the 49ers by 34-31.

"He was tough," said head coach Kyle Shanahan in an effort to underestimate the incredible.

"Yes, it's pretty good," 49ers tight end George Kittle, who caught Garoppolo's only touchdown, an improvised third-goal play from the 7-yard line that gave San Francisco a 31-28 lead with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter – added. “He delivered several times. He is just an amazing quarterback. Whatever happens in the game … always recovers and always complies. That's why we love Jimmy. That is the reason we are who we are. "

Garoppolo remains an enigma in the NFL as he approaches his first full season as an NFL holder. There is a strange contradiction for him and his game: he has no experience (25 career starts) and is not exactly a young quarterback (he is in his sixth season in the league), and over the course of this season, we have seen both in the head – game and performances that will make you think you are the best player in the NFL.

But on Saturday, I think we found some definition: Garoppolo could have a deep-rooted predilection for throwing the ball to the other team, one that can't shake, despite a lot of effort, training and therapy, and could become a quarterback. a single reading that sometimes does not make the best decisions, but when it is time to win, the boy from the suburbs of Chicago is imperturbable.

Yes, if we already know something about Garoppolo, it is that this guy can bear the weight of the moment.

As Jeff Wise pointed out in his book "Extreme Fear," just as someone can lift a car in an effort to save a life, "it is no coincidence that world records in sporting events tend to be broken in important events such as the Olympic Games." Help people find an additional team or two.

Pressure can burst pipes or create diamonds.

Garoppolo has made some jewelry this season, with more opportunities to come. (Enough to fill the configuration of a Super Bowl ring, maybe?)

He simply has the clutch gene.

I've seen him manifest many times this season to pretend he's not there.

According to ESPN, the 49ers have been left behind in two digits four times this year. Garoppolo has led them to win in three of those games, the best brand in the NFL, with the only defeat in the Monday night soccer game against the Seahawks, a game that came to overtime with a return in the fourth trimester.

In the 25 career starts of Garoppolo, he now has seven comebacks in the fourth quarter and winning units of the game. Combine that with his 20-5 record, which simply cannot be circumstantial, even if two of those victories came in New England, and it is unquestionable that Garoppolo has something, be it an extraordinary boost, a special deal with the gods of soccer. , Or … How do I put this? … "stones" enviable, that is frankly rare and can only be seen in large.

Or, to put it another way for 49ers fans, and forgive my possible blasphemy here: this guy has some serious Montana in him.

Saturday was simply the last example, summed up in four wild quarters and some third level conversions on the next level.

(Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

While I'm sure that the 49ers and their fans would prefer that Garoppolo be dominant and infallible from the start of the game (it would certainly be healthier for emotionally reversed parties), there is something to be said about Garoppolo's balance under pressure.

Football could be the "definitive" team sport, but the NFL games in December and January are defined by the quarterback game in the final moments of the game.

The 49ers will have another big boy game on Sunday in Seattle. The NFC West championship game will be the biggest game in San Francisco in more than half a decade.

And the difference between winning and losing is often found at a time when the game plan becomes moot and the ingenuity and bleeding of the man in the center is put to the test under the brightest lights.

Those goods are the moments when wheat separates from straw.

And isn't it comforting to know that at that time, the 49ers quarterback, armed with that unmistakable clutch gene, plays their best football?