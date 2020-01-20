Jimmy Garoppolo carrying Brady’s lessons to the Super Bowl

Updated: 5:55 AM EST Jan 20, 2020

Former New England favorite heads to Super Bowl, takes lessons learned during his tenure as patriot, San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo crushed Green Bay in championship game NFC to face the champion of the AFC Kansas City Chefs. Before the game, Garoppolo spoke to Westwood One about Tom Brady’s learning, saying when he tried to figure it all out. “One great thing, especially in the playoffs, that I learned from him is that you have to stay cool, calm, collected,” said Garoppolo. After the game, Garoppolo was looking forward to his first Super Bowl as a starter. “This crazy whirlwind of a ride. There is no one else I would like to be in fight with these guys in the locker room,” he said of his 49-year-old teammates, “It’s a great group to be with.”

