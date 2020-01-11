Jimmy Fallon goes to prime time with celeb musical series

from The Associated Press

Posted on Jan 11 2020 11:13 hrs PST

FILE – In this 23 May 2017 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children’s Network Gala at Pier Sixty in New York. Fallon is on its way to prime time with a new series of NBC comedy variety called “That’s My Jam”. Fallon will host the show inspired by his popular celebrity-strewn musical segments on “The Tonight Show” (Photo by Andy Kropa / Invision / AP, file)

PASADENA, California – Jimmy Fallon adds his first prime-time series to his night empire.

He will host “That’s My Jam,” a comedy-variety event series on NBC inspired by his popular celebrity-strewn musical segments on the “The Tonight Show.” It will premiere after the Tokyo Olympic Games in August.

Celebrities who love to sing and dance will compete in classic and new musical games. Fallon will also serve as an executive producer.

Fallon has launched sketches of celebrities such as “Wheel of Musical Impressions”, “Musical Genre Challenge” and “History of Rap” on “The Tonight Show”, viral hits on YouTube and Facebook.

