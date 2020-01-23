Jimmy Barnes was courted by NRL to sing Tina Turner's Simply The Best in the NRL final on SCG

It is believed that Nine wanted to use Barnes, but the asking price was far too high. Fox Sports has also wooed Barnes, although it remains unclear whether it will use him.

The NRL remains cautious in its advertising campaign, but would like to use Barnes for this year’s grand finale, which will return to SCG as the Allianz and ANZ stadiums are rebuilt.

Whatever happens, Barnes has made it clear that he will not sing the song in any way unless he has Turner’s blessing. Yes, what a legend.

Tina Turner appeared at the 1993 NRL Final at Allianz Stadium.

Barnes recorded a version of Simply the Best with Turner in 1992, which she performed without him in the grand finale of the following year. He sang the song on his own when deciding in 1997 between the Knights and Manly.

“In 1992 the NRL asked me if I would consider joining Tina on TV commercials,” Barnes wrote in his “Working Class Man” paper. That meant I had to travel to Holland to record and shoot a film with her. You would pay me a fortune. I had to bite my lip with laughter. I would have paid her to sing with her. It was one of the great moments of my life to stand next to Tina when she was singing in the studio. “

Joey humbled himself when he pushed for a statue, but only one problem

knight Legend Andrew Johns predicts a major problem with the plans to build a statue of him outside McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle – the restoration of his enormous back.

Johns’ formidable earner was legendary during his player career, as his low focus allowed him to wriggle out of the duels.

“You have to reopen BHP to pay for it,” said the eighth immortal. “Only this part of the body will break the budget.”

Johns is humiliated by the initiative in his honor, but has nothing to do with it.

Andrew Johns, who leads the 2001 Premier League Cup, is one of several lasting images of the great halfback. Credit: Nick Wilson

Representatives of the Andrew Johns Statue Supporters Group meet on February 6th with Phil Doorn, managing director of Venues NSW.

The group estimates that the statue will cost between $ 100,000 and $ 110,000, with half the money coming from the NSW state government, the Knights, and the NRL, and the hunter’s good people clash the rest.

“We believe that once approved, the general public and local businesses will interfere with each other to get involved,” said Karlo Tychsen, one of the driving forces behind the idea. We want this statue to come from the people. That is why we have made every step of the way public. Andrew Johns is a lot for many people who have their own sense of responsibility for him. “

It is hoped that the statue can be financed and built within six months and will be opened later in the season for the club’s old boys day.

Then the difficult question arises: what will the statue look like?

Will it be the lasting image of Johns holding the championship title in the air after beating Parramatta in 2001? To overcome the dead end in the big final against Manly in the 1997 playoff?

Celebrate victory with Silverchair lead singer Daniel Johns? Riding a skateboard down King Street without a shirt and a can of Tooheys in your hand? The red hair that Manly exhibited at Brookvale Oval in 1996? Asleep on the floor at Toowoomba Airport?

The possibilities are endless.

In other statue news, people insult the storm because Cameron Smith and Billy Slater is immortalized with sculptures outside the AAMI Park and Cooper Cronk – The third wheel of the Big Three – will not.

The statues of Smith and Slater were actually announced by the Victorian government the day after the defeat of the 2018 grand final against the Roosters. The government will also pay for the sculptures.

The storm pushes on statues of Cronk and especially coaches Craig Bellamy in the coming years.

Private Barty

If Ash Barty needed a reminder of how far she got in exactly one year, certainly the private jet she got off before the Australian Open in Melbourne.

After winning Adelaide International on Saturday evening, Tennis Australia chartered the flight to get to Melbourne as quickly as possible.

A year ago, Barty was the 15th seed and rushed into town for the first time after losing the final against Sydney International Petra Kvitova the day before.

We love Barty. She is real, pristine, someone you’d like to share a shandy with.

Just doueihi it

The standoff between South Sydney and the West Tigers is over Adam Doueihi drags on how these things do.

Rabbitoh’s trainer Wayne Bennett Doueihi said that after signing, he can speak to other clubs Cody Walker followed by the signing of Latrell Mitchell,

Doueihi suits the Tigers perfectly, but they have a low ball in the south with an offer to take it off your hands.

The tigers keep telling everyone how they are in a position of strength, even if no one suspects why.

They have a $ 1 million salary cap, but were unable to spend it less than two months before the season started after neither Mitchell nor Mitchell landed Jai Arrow,

We can only imagine how Joey Leilua would perform under the coach’s spartan regime Michael Maguire,

Meanwhile, the southern states have made fun of growing speculation that they want storm gliders Josh Addo-Carrwho wants to return to Sydney for compassionate reasons.

After securing Mitchell, the last thing Souths needs is another full-back. For their part, the Storm are firmly convinced that they will not release the Australian and NSW wingers until they receive one or more players in return – and they are not interested in it Alex Johnston and Dane Gagai,

There is also growing pessimism in Redfern that the titans are releasing Arrow from his contract so that he can switch to Souths one season earlier.

Difficult choice

The fate of Josh Reynolds Playing this season is up to the NRL managing director Todd Greenberg,

Male fans have the right to ask why Reynolds did not resign after his fifth eighth. Dylan Walker, was paused last year when he was charged with alleged attacks on his partner.

Walker was not allowed to play until the matter was resolved after Greenberg took advantage of the new discretion granted to him by the ARL Commission in February. Walker pleaded not guilty and was cleared in May.

Reynolds pleaded not guilty of assaulting his estranged girlfriend Arabella del Busso in Caringbah South in September. The next hearing is scheduled for July.

The NRL says it’s in no hurry to make a decision since the season doesn’t start until March 12th.

The quote

“It’s more or less about making the best of it Serena Williams can do. Margaret Court was a wonderful, great champion. And how great is Serena Williams? “- So Serena Williams said about Serena Williams trying to equate Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. Good question, Serena Williams.

thumbs up

There are many reasons to bypass the Kansas City Chiefs when they first appear in the Super Bowl in 50 years, including their large, hugable trainer Andy Reid, How did he celebrate the victory of the AFC championship against the titans? “I had a cheeseburger and went to bed”.

thumbs down

New Wallabies trainer Dave Rennie was greeted with a traditional indigenous smoking ceremony on Tuesday, but was not allowed to speak to the media. Instead, he had an exclusive one-on-one conversation with Fox Sports on Thursday. Read the room, Rugby Australia. You need as much advertising as possible.

It’s a great weekend for …

the Sydney Thunderwho left for the Hobart Hurricanes on Friday and the Scorchers on Sunday – and both have to win to achieve a top five result in the BBL.

It’s an even bigger weekend for …

Ash Bartywho competes against Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina in the third round at the Australian Open on Friday. Danger, danger, danger: Rybakina rose 150 places in the world rankings in one year.

