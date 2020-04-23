Jim Nantz can call a weekly program for a six-month extension from masters through the PGA competition

Jim Nantz has been active all season and all year long as CBS’s signature soundtrack. From March to April, he played basketball at the NCAA Tournament, followed by the Masters. After autumn, the NFL season and playoffs will take five months of the calendar.

But the COVID-19 epidemic has caused the sports industry to cancel, postpone or reschedule most of the biggest events of the year. That could make Nantz a very active broadcaster by the end of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.

In an interview with Dan Sports Broadcast Journal’s Dan Mason, Nantz explained that the decision to move the Masters back in November – and coincide with a settlement that already includes the NFL season (and the Super Bowl LV), the NCAA Tournament, and the PGA Championship – could be done. to call a weekly program for six months.

“My wife and I were talking about last night but going through the year I did not do all the PGA games as we entered the summer. With all the great events that can be organized, I can have a great job I need.

“I like working hard, and I don’t have the comfort to take a break. If the world is looking forward again, I can head from the newly-appointed Masters Day in November of this year to the PGA Championship in May 2021. That’s a pretty good six months broadcast on a weekly and weekly basis, and NFL and NCAA Tournament in between. ”

Nantz is really not complaining. That would be bad at a time when most people are not working because of Coronavirus infection. It looks at the unique circumstances of the closed game world.

And as mentioned before, if a choice is made between playing Masters or regular NFL games in November, Nantz will go to golf. According to him, “I don’t think there is any doubt.” But that will not change the course of the week. He will be on call for one event or the other on the weekend of November 12-15.

Of course, Nantz may not host any of these events, especially those at the end of the year, if the safety and comprehensive review process is not designed to prevent anyone involved in contracting and expanding COVID-19. We may not have the competition of masters. Can play in the NFL season. With so many uncertainties still undermining college sports, who knows if there will be 2020 college basketball (at least as a result)?

If this is the case the N20z series will be out of 2020, however, it is up to everyone on CBS Sports to remove it. And that means we have some games to watch at the end of the year, something we all look forward to.

