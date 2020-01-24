Jim Lehrer, the longtime anchor of PBS NewsHour who hosted a dozen presidential debates, died at the age of 85. PBS reported that Lehrer died “peacefully in his sleep at home” on Thursday.

“On behalf of all of us at PBS, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Lehrer,” said PBS President Paula Kerger in a statement.

“From the co-creation of the revolutionary MacNeil / Lehrer report to the skillful moderation of many presidential debates, Jim has demonstrated excellence in journalism throughout his extraordinary career. A true information and public affairs giant, he leaves an incredible legacy that inspires us all. We will miss him.”

Judy Woodruff, who succeeded Lehrer as NewsHour’s anchor after retiring in 2011, added in a statement: “My heart is broken by the loss of someone who was at the heart of my professional life, a mentor for me and someone whose friendship I had. cherished for decades. I have regarded it as the standard for fair, thorough and thoughtful journalism, and I know countless others who think the same. “

Initially, Dallas-based print reporter who once covered Kennedy’s assassination – Lerher said he asked officials why the president’s car did not have a plastic glass protector in the days leading up to November 23 1963, filming – Lehrer first appeared on television on Dallas KERA before moving to PBS National Public Affairs Center for Television in Washington, DC; It was on this mission that Lehrer joined NewsHour co-founder Robert MacNeil.

Following the “hammer to hammer” coverage of the Watergate hearing duo – which provided a much-needed and informative overview of the Nixon scandal in the days leading up to 24/7 cable news networks – NewsHour’s seeds were born in 1975, first under the name of Robert MacNeil Report, before becoming The MacNeil / Lehrer Report. The MacNeil / Lehrer NewsHour followed in 1983 and, after MacNeil’s retirement, The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, with Lehrer at the helm until 2011.

For his work in journalism and television, Lehrer has received awards ranging from the National Humanities Medal to a scholarship from the American Academy of Arts and Sciences to an induction into the Television Hall of Fame.

