Jim Lehrer, long-time PBS anchor, dies at 85: NPR

Jim Lehrer joined PBS in the 1970s and moderated 12 presidential debates, wrote 20 novels, three memoirs, and several plays.

PBS over AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

PBS over AP

PBS over AP

Jim Lehrer, the seasoned journalist and writer known for his quiet presence in the often noisy world of television news, died on Thursday. He was a co-founder of PBS ‘NewsHour and has won numerous awards in his 50-year career, including Peabody and Emmy awards and a National Humanities Medal.

The 85-year-old teacher died at his home in Washington. His death was announced by PBS, where Teacher and his lifelong friend Robert MacNeil shared the MacNeil / Teacher Report for years, which later became The NewsHour With Jim Teacher.

“I am broken because I lost someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor for me, and someone whose friendship I have valued for decades,” said Judy Woodruff, NewsHour presenter and editor-in-chief. “I saw it as the benchmark for fair, reviewing and thoughtful journalism and know countless others who feel the same way.”

After serving in the Marines, Teacher began his journalistic career as a reporter, columnist, and editor for Dallas newspapers. He worked at the public television broadcaster KERA before joining PBS in the 1970s.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0A5uS0gLd8 [/ embed]

Youtube



Teacher reported on such important events as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the Watergate Hearings in the 1973 Senate. He interviewed world-famous figures such as Margaret Thatcher and Yasser Arafat.

Teacher was born in Wichita, Kansas and grew up in Texas. His mother was a bank clerk and his father a bus station manager. The teaching office at PBS was legendary for its collection of memorabilia at bus stops.

Once called “Dean of Moderators” by CNN’s Bernard Shaw, Teacher moderated a dozen presidential debates, an experience he compared in his book “Tension City” as “with the knife of a knife”. Teacher was criticized by some for not challenging candidates enough, but that was not his style. He once told NPR that “the best moderators are the moderators who are essentially invisible”.

Teacher was anything but invisible. He wrote around 20 novels, three memoirs and several plays. He was with CNN just last month and spoke about President Trump’s impeachment.

The late Peter Jennings once said that teacher was an “impeccably fair man who listens”. According to an assessment on the PBS website, teachers and MacNeil shared a journalistic approach that has shaped public media coverage.

“One of the nine principles that governed his philosophy included the assumption that the viewer is as smart and caring and good as I am, that there is at least one other page or version to each story that separates opinion and analysis from pure News reports must be clear and careful, and last but not least: “I’m not in the entertainment business.” “