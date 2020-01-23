Jim Lehrer, co-moderator and later moderator of the nightly PBS “NewsHour”, which has been thinking about current events for decades, has passed away, PBS said on Thursday. He was 85 years old.

According to PBS, Lehner died “peacefully while sleeping”. He suffered a heart attack in 1983 and underwent heart valve surgery in April 2008.

For teacher and his friend and long-time partner Robert MacNeil, radio journalism was a service that made public understanding of events and topics a priority. Teacher was also a frequent moderator of presidential debates.

“We both believed that the American people were not as stupid as some of the people who published and programmed for them believed,” wrote Teacher in his 1992 paper, “A bus for me.”

“We were convinced that they took care of the important matters of human events. … and we were sure that they could and would stay there for more than 35 seconds to get information on these issues if they had a chance would get. “

The half-hour “Robert MacNeil Report” began at PBS in 1975 with a teacher as a Washington correspondent. The two had already made a name for themselves by working with the National Public Affairs Center for Television and reporting on the Watergate hearings in 1973 on the then young network.

The nightly news program, later titled “MacNeil-Lehrer Report”, became the country’s first one-hour television news program in 1983 and was called “MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour”. After MacNeil said goodbye in 1995, it became “The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer”.

“I am broken because I lost someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor for me and someone whose friendship I have valued for decades,” said Judy Woodruff, moderator and editor-in-chief of the PBS NewsHour, in a statement.

Politics, international relations, business, science and even developments in the arts were treated extensively and extensively in their show.

“When we switched to the hour, it changed from a supplement to an alternative,” said Teacher in 1990. “Now we take the position that you look for a place to go every 24 hours find out what happened and. ” Let us treat you in detail, we are the right place. “

Teacher moderated his first presidential debate in 1988 and was a frequent consensus decision for the task in subsequent presidential competitions.

“Anyone who would say it’s just another TV show is a liar or a fool,” he said once. “I know how important it is, but it’s not about me. It’s what the candidates say, what matters.”

He also anchored PBS coverage of inaugurations and conventions and rejected criticism from other television news organizations that they had become too scripted to deliver real news.

“I think if the country’s major political parties gather their people and resources in one place to nominate their candidates, it is important,” he told The Associated Press in 2000. “For me, it’s not a fight. I am don’t understand why someone argues that it doesn’t matter. “

Of course, Teacher knocked on the fact that he was so reluctant at the big television events. After a matchup between George W. Bush and Al Gore in 2000, David Letterman said, “Last night was probably the first and only opportunity that Jim Lehrer was (was) the most exciting person in the room.”

But the real teacher – who traditionally bought a new tie before every debate to be lucky – was more colorful than he might have worked on PBS.

He was also a novelist and playwright, whose debut novel “Viva Max!” Was filmed in a film with Peter Ustinov. He has written a number of novels about the adventures of an Oklahoma politician known as The One-Eyed Mack.

“Hemingway also said that if you were careful as a reporter, you have something to write when you write fiction,” Teacher told The Associated Press in 1991.

“And it turned out that I did. And after 30 years in the news industry, I saved all of these stories and they just flow out of me.”

When Teacher turned 75 in spring 2009, PBS announced that the show would be titled “PBS NewsHour” later in the year, with Teacher moored with other regulars.

He said he agreed to the changes and told the New York Times that a pair of anchors would “shake things up a bit” even if all sectors of the news business struggled to meet the changing needs of readers and viewers.

Teacher was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1934, the son of parents who ran a bus route. In addition to his title “A Bus of My Own”, he collected bus memorabilia – from station signs to a real 1946 Flxible Clipper bus.

After graduating from college in 1956, he served with the Marines for three years – and later called the experience so valuable that he thought all young people should participate in national service.

“I had no close calls, no rendezvous with danger, no fate with death,” he wrote. “What I had was an opportunity to discover and test myself physically, emotionally and mentally in an important and lasting way.”

From 1959 to 1970 he worked for the Dallas Morning News and the now disbanded Dallas Times-Herald. Teacher jumped to television on a nightly news program in Dallas.

Teacher wrote that it was ironic that the Watergate hearings helped clarify the importance of public service television, as President Richard Nixon hated public service broadcasting. He also remembered that the lengthy hearings gave him the opportunity to practice his new craft, and MacNeil, already a veteran, gave him valuable pointers on how to speak clearly and talkatively on camera.

He is survived by his wife Kate; three daughters: Jamie, Lucy and Amanda; and six grandchildren.

