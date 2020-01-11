Loading...

North Carolina-born Renaissance songwriter and man Jim Lauderdale will pay tribute to the state of Tar Heel with the release on March 6 of his latest bluegrass album, When Carolina Comes Home Again. As an extension of From Another World of 2019, the LP presents Lauderdale in collaboration with other North Carolinians, in particular Steep Canyon Rangers, Balsam Range, Town Mountain and Songs From the Road Band.

The songwriters who contributed to the co-writing of the upcoming project include the late lyricist Grateful Dead (and longtime Lauderdale collaborator) Robert Hunter, as well as John Oates, Charles R. Humphrey III, Si Kahn, Graham Sharp Steep Canyon Rangers’ and Logan Ledger and Sara Douga, both of whom shared writing credits with the double Grammy winner on his previous album.

The new album is Lauderdale’s 33rd in a distinguished career that found his songs cut by multi-platinum numbers, including George Strait and the Dixie Chicks. Lauderdale bluegrass’s previous efforts include albums with Dr. Ralph Stanley and The Bluegrass Diaries, a Grammy winner in 2007.

Lauderdale toured throughout 2019 and will tour From Another World on the west coast in May before launching a trek in support of the next project.

“One thing I look forward to doing on these shows is to pay tribute to my late friend, hero and co-author Robert Hunter,” said Lauderdale. “We’re going to do a mini-set of some of my favorite songs that he and I wrote together, our way of bringing his mind to the stage every night.”

The album’s first single, “As a Sign”, is an energetic and painful mountain walk, with sizzling banjo and violin breaks. Co-written with Hunter, the track is now available on digital platforms.

Carolina Comes Home Again tracklist:

1. “When Carolina comes home”

2. “As a sign”

3. “Embrace of misery”

4. “The last to know”

5. “You have to ask yourself”

6. “Cackalacky”

7. “You will have to earn it”

8. “You understand”

9. “Mountaineer”

10. “I’m here to remind you”

11. “Moonrider”

12. “Spin a thread”

13. “Better than you found it”