Jim Edmonds officially relationship previous threesome spouse Kortnie O’Connor

Who states you just cannot have pleasurable in quarantine?

Jim Edmonds is shacking up in his enormous St. Louis mansion with his new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, Web page Six can expose.

Edmonds, 49, initial posted snaps of him and O’Connor on Wednesday, with his rep, Steve Honig, completely telling Page Six on Thursday, “Jim and Kortnie are in a romantic relationship. They have been quarantined with each other for the previous couple of weeks and, like all people else, are making an attempt to remain harmless and healthy.”

That may possibly be an uphill battle for the new few, as the MLB star was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month. He was quarantined with his daughter, Hayley, 22, just after a vacation to Nashville —when he was diagnosed — and she made a verified circumstance of COVID-19 shortly after him.

Now that he’s on the mend, it seems he’s taken up a new pastime as well.

“Jim has been hectic decorating and functioning on his new home,” his rep extra.

Edmonds is presently in the midst of a divorce with previous “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King Edmonds. Meghan, 35, is at the moment in California with the couple’s 3 children: daughter Aspen, 3, and sons Hayes and Hart, 2.

Meghan 1st alluded to a romantic relationship amongst O’Connor and her soon-to-be-ex in January on her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast. She later advised us though the new couple was vacationing in Cabo that thirty day period, “We only experienced one particular threesome and only the moment throughout our relationship and that was with his existing girlfriend.”

“Jim is separated from his wife and getting a divorce if he wants to go to Cabo with a good friend that is no a single else’s company,” Honig advised us at the time.

Congrats to the delighted pair!