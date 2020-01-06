Jill Zarin remembers her late husband Bobby on her 19th wedding anniversary

Loading...

Jill Zarin thanked her late husband Bobby Zarin, who “supervised” her on her 19th wedding anniversary.

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star said on Instagram that she feels Bobby “watching over me all the time” and the medium Jennifer Rogers calls her with messages from him.

“Thank God because I used you so many times when I didn’t know what to do and you told her and she told me,” wrote Jill, 56, next to a photo of the couple. “You would be so proud of me and [Jill’s daughter] Ally. All the little lessons you taught us, many by example, have not been wasted. … When it comes to judging people who are good, bad or indifferent you are ALWAYS right in some cases. But I will always try to find the right one, no matter what. Thank you for always watching over me … I will always love you … Xoxo Jill. “

Bobby died in January 2018 at the age of 71 after battling thyroid cancer. Jill previously said that she turned to Rogers to help her cope with Bobby’s death.

Jill now lives with her boyfriend Gary Brody and recently said that she would consider a TV wedding “when the time comes”.