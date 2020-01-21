JFK mistress Mary Pinchot Meyer was killed in cold blood. Why?

People who knew it could never forget it. And the people who read about her since her murder have been haunted by her story, which is at the heart of the ultimate eternal tale of romance and conspiracy in the United States.

The death of Mary Pinchot Meyer is forever linked to that of President John F. Kennedy, for whom she was a lover among many, but not like the others. And when she was killed on the towpath of what was then an abandoned canal on the edge of the nation’s capital in October 1964 – a bullet to the head and a bullet to the heart – 11 months after the murder of Kennedy, her story quickly folded back into hers as a tragic side story.

Did it kill a random coincidence, or some other fatal element in a vast conspiracy that spanned from the Grassy Knoll in Dallas to the overgrown edge of the Chesapeake Canal and from Ohio to D.C. She allegedly smoked drugs with the president, possibly even dropped acid with him (she was friends with LSD guru Timothy Leary), and she may have learned of JFK’s alleged plans to thwart the military-industrial complex. She may even have encouraged them. After Kennedy’s death, was she killed to tie loose ends?

The Warren Commission released its findings three weeks earlier, insisting that Kennedy was the victim of sniper Lee Harvey Oswald. Meyer is said to not have bought it. Maybe she planned to speak.

There was something about her, with her short blond hair and her slightly childish face, her lanky figure and her casual dress, her insurance tinged with vulnerability. One of the men who saw her body by the canal said later, “She was even beautiful with a bullet in the head.”

The death of Mary Pinchot Meyer lingers on the mysterious edge of the nation’s memory, overshadowed by the legally resolved but emotionally unsolved murders and attempted murders that defined American politics and stardom for two deadly decades: President John F. Kennedy, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Senator Bobby Kennedy and even the Beatles John Lennon were all shot dead during this long season of American assassinations. Sudden death at the hands of strangers has emerged as the price to pay for a transcendent celebrity. And always, conspiracy theories followed.

But Mary Pinchot Meyer was not a celebrity. Few people outside Georgetown, D.C., a very small city in the 1960s, had never heard of her before she was killed. She was a well-to-do divorced from a Pennsylvania blue-blood family struggling to gain a reputation as an abstract painter in the nation’s capital. Her social circle included artists, hostesses, politicians, journalists and quite a few spies.

Besides her murdered lover, the President of the United States, there was her ex-husband, Cord Meyer (shown with her in the 1945 wedding photo above). He had lost an eye in World War II and espoused socialist causes afterwards, but he became one of the most powerful figures in what was then the still very secret Central Intelligence Agency. Fresh out of Vassar, she had been a reporter for leftist publications when they met, and the two were said to have drawn the malicious attention of FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. They managed to weather this storm before finally filing for divorce in 1958. Obviously, Mary had grown tired of her role as CIA housewife.

One of Mary’s best friends was Cicely Angleton, another former student of Vassar and the wife of James Jesus Angleton, the obsessive chief of counterintelligence for the Agency; Ben Bradlee, the head of the Newsweek Washington Bureau who later became the editor of the Washington Post, was married to Mary’s sister, Antoinette “Tony” Pinchot. Jacqueline Kennedy, perhaps oblivious to the JFK-Mary affair, perhaps wanting to keep an eye on the two of them, often invited her to White House events. Mary attended JFK’s 46th birthday party, her last, aboard the presidential yacht Sequoia.

One could hardly imagine a better subject or setting for a story of espionage and murder. And the aura of the conspiracy is enormously enhanced by the fact that Mary Meyer is known to have kept a diary, which was allegedly found and allegedly destroyed.

Today, a hundred years after her birth, the story of Mary Pinchot Meyer is rediscovered.

Variety reports that Soledad O’Brien is working on a podcast about it, possibly in association with Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (Taxi to the Dark Side). But fiction is a terrible temptation when it tells a story like that of Mary Meyer and this year two writers are publishing imagined versions of her missing journal.

In JFK and Mary Meyer: A Love Story, seasoned journalist Jesse Kornbluth wrote a short, elegant story built around dialogues that are both human and plausible. Kornbluth’s book is light on the plot and rings true on the emotions. His Mary shows credible skepticism about JFK’s and his motivations – as she could have done at the age of 41 when she was summoned by a president who had coveted her when she was a teenager.

Indeed, Jack and Mary had known and arrested each other for much of their lives, and were part of the same tightly woven set of Washington when Jack was only a senator. They had lived a few blocks from each other on the tree-lined streets of Georgetown.

In Kornbluth’s book, during their first dinner alone at the White House while Jackie is out of town, Mary keeps the president at bay:

Embrace. Kiss on the cheek. Reception at 9:30 a.m.

A sentence came to me: lonely like Jack Kennedy.

Bedtime thought: Jack has just returned from Newport. I was one of the first calls he made. Maybe the first call. He’s on the hunt.

Bedtime thought: lonely like Mary Meyer.

The other novel, The Lost Diary of M, by Paul Wolfe, will be released at the end of next month and will have a less promising version of the second imagined meeting, at least as quoted in the specialized magazine Publishers Weekly:

I spent time with the girls discussing Presidential meeting number two, rubbing L’Air du Temps in strategic places … I wondered if he smelled the scent and considered me a kind of doll, because I am generally boring in nature and prefer to paint canvases with faces.

Jack asked questions about my boys and I was surprised.

Usually he kisses or rules the world.

Okay. Aside from fiction, what do we really know about what happened on the C&O towpath shortly after noon on October 12, 1964?

Several facts are not in dispute.

Meyer often took breaks from his painting to descend to the canal, just above the banks of the Potomac, for a long walk. Its preservation was a famous cause in Georgetown, but it would not become a national park until the 1970s and it was not well maintained.

In the early 1960s, as we headed under the Key Bridge toward Great Falls, the woods began to close very quickly on the way. One of the virtues of the towpath for Marie was, precisely, the illusion that she was far from the city and her worries, and she was the rare woman who would walk there alone, even if the bridges and the undergrowth were become a refuge for dropouts.

This cool, sunny October day was particularly welcoming. She had just finished painting. She was supposed to meet a friend as she walked down 34th Street towards the river, but the friend did not show up. Mary continued. She could reassure herself that there had been no violent crime on the towpath for 20 years.

On Canal Road, which passes behind a wall above the waterway, a mechanic named Henry Wiggins, a black Korean War veteran in his mid-20s who had served as a military police, was working on a car in neutral. when he heard screams and a weak cry, “Someone help me!” Then he heard a shot, and about 10 seconds later a second shot.

Mary had been injured in the head, but had tried to hang on to a tree to avoid being dragged into the undergrowth. Then she struggled toward the canal water, but fell and was killed a second time in the back 10 seconds later. The bullet from a upturned nose Smith and Wesson .38 broke his shoulder blade and tore his aorta. It was only then that Wiggins looked over the wall.

He saw a black man in a light brown jacket and a dark cap leaning over a woman’s body. Wiggins leaned back behind the wall lest he be the next target, then looked back down as the man put something in his jacket pocket, turned around, looked up at Wiggins, then descended the embankment into the bushes and trees.

About 30 minutes later, one of the officers called to the scene located a small black man approximately 500 feet from where Meyer’s body was found. The potential suspect was soaked, with weeds hanging from his white t-shirt. His hand was bleeding, his black pants were torn and his zipper was open. His name was Raymond Crump, Jr., 25, and he did not have a regular job. He claimed that he was fishing and fell into the water. He would later say that the cards were stacked against him, but it was pretty obvious from the start that he was not playing with a full deck.

Wiggins identified Crump as the man he saw standing on his body, and Crump was duly arrested. Later, a beige jacket and a dark Scottish cap would be found nearby and identified as his own.

The prosecutor had an open and closed file, he thought. But there was no physical evidence directly linking Crump to the crime. No murder weapon was found. He had never been known to possess a firearm, much less a Smith and Wesson. 38. And during his trial in 1965, the brilliant lawyer who defended him, Dovey Mae Johnson, tore up the prosecution case. Crump was acquitted; no other suspect has been identified or detained, let alone prosecuted. And to this day, the murder of Mary Meyer remains officially unsolved.

There have been several non-fiction books on all of this. The closest detailed account of the events, The Mysterious Murder of the JFK Mistress, was written in 1976 by Ron Rosenbaum and Philip Nobile.

Nina Burleigh’s 1998 study, A Very Private Woman: The Life and Unresolved Murder of Presidential Mistress Mary Meyer, presents a diligent and compelling case that there was probably no conspiracy.

On the other hand, Peter Janney’s book, Mary’s Mosaic, is going at full speed in the opposite direction. Published in 2013 and last updated in 2016, it explores what the caption describes as “The CIA’s conspiracy to assassinate John F. Kennedy, Mary Pinchot Meyer and their vision of world peace” .

The fact that Janney, a child, was the playmate of one of Mary’s sons, killed while running on a highway in Virginia, certainly influenced his dedication to his case. Janney had just turned 17 when Meyer was murdered, and he had long been obsessed with her as boys can sometimes be with adult women who are kind, beautiful and caring.

“You had a crush on her, didn’t you?” I asked Janney on the phone a few months ago. “Yes,” he said without hesitation.

But for Janney, there was an extra layer of emotion when he realized that his father, Wissam Janney, another senior CIA official at the time, could have been involved in the plot to kill Kennedy – and Mary Pinchot Meyer also. Janney says he’s sure it was.

Mary’s mosaic became for Janney both a labor of love and an atonement for her father’s sins, and I think it is fair to say that no one has spent so much time and effort on unravel the many threads that feed into and out of history.

Janney’s greatest interest was focused on a jogger who is not named in Burleigh’s book but who claimed in court that he saw a black man – identified as Crump – apparently following Meyer along the towpath.

It took Janney years to find Willam L. Mitchell, who changed his legal name to Bill Mitchell, and to establish that he was working at the Pentagon – perhaps with a connection to special operations – at the time he comes all the way. to the towpath to run at noon this Monday in October.

In the first edition of Mary’s Mosaic, Janney speculated that Mitchell might be dead. In the third edition, he found it and persuaded him to be removed, but Mitchell said – not quite implausibly more than 50 years after the fact – that at virtually all key points he could not not remember the answers to Janney’s questions.

The theory of the case that Janney puts forward is that, yes, there was a vast conspiracy to kill John Kennedy in the sense that Jim Garrison pursued in New Orleans and Oliver Stone immortalized in the film JFK. And yes, Mary Pinchot Meyer knew too much, and that is why she was murdered. And Janney claims that Mitchell, despite his denials and faulty memory, was a key figure in Meyer’s cessation.

You could come up with an alternative theory – that Mary Pinchot Meyer knew a lot about what Jack Kennedy was thinking in the months leading up to her death, but she didn’t know what to do with what she knew, and those midday walks on along the canal were not I just wanted to reconsider the geometric Rothko-type summaries she was working on, but to try to make sense of what happened to her lover and friend, the late president. Then she was killed. And because we will never really know why, we need to develop stories that we can believe to be true.

So we keep thinking about this newspaper.

It took the police a while to confirm the identity of Mary Pinchot Meyer. She was not carrying a purse or ID. There was only a faded laundry label that said “Meyer” in one of his gloves.

According to a living account in Ben Bradlee’s memories in 1995, A Good Life, he learned for the first time that Mary could have been killed when Wissam Janney (Peter’s father) called him just after lunch on 12 October to ask him if he had listened to the radio, which he did not have. “Then he asked me if I knew where Mary was, and of course I didn’t. Someone was murdered on the towpath, he said, and said after the radio description, it looked like Mary. “

That evening, shock and mourning had settled. And Mary’s best friend, Anne Truitt, an artist living in Tokyo at the time, called the Bradlees to encourage them to search for Meyer’s journal.

Cecily and James Jesus Angleton would not have discovered Meyer’s death until late at night or early the next morning. They had gone to a conference at the Library of Congress of the poet Reed Whittemore, who had been a roommate of Angleton and a fellow literary prodigy at Yale. Anne Truitt ended up joining them too and encouraged Jim Angleton to find the newspaper.

When Ben and Tony Bradlee showed up at Mary’s house the next day to pick up the newspaper, they were surprised to find Angleton already inside, but the newspaper was not there. Then the Bradlees went to the small outbuilding behind their house on N Street, which Meyer used as a studio, and met Angleton again. Finally, Tony found what they were looking for.

On about 50 pages, many of which had paint samples and notes on mixing colors, Bradlee writes that about 10 contained what he called “love story phrases”, which was clearly with JFK .

Curiously, after reading it, Tony Bradlee gave Angleton the diary and some papers provided with him and asked him to burn them all. But he did not do it.

Angleton told reporters Rosenbaum and Nobile in 1976 that he had contacted people whose letters appeared in the newspapers to see if they wanted to recover them. Janney, for her book, spoke to people who spoke to people who said they had read the newspaper. Anyway, the official story is that Angleton finally gave the newspaper back to Tony Bradlee and Anne Truitt, and they burned it.

If copies have been made, they remain secret. “None of us have a clue what Angleton did with the newspaper while it was in his possession,” Bradlee wrote in his memoirs.

Like so much of the Kennedy assassination, what Mary Meyer wrote about her love affair with the President is now left to the imagination.

