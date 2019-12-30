Jewish leaders call for measures to address increasing anti-Semitism after New York's Hanukkah attack – National

Loading...

When a suspect came into the home of a rabbi who was celebrating Hanukkah and stabbed five celebrants, it was the last week of anti-Semitic attacks in the most demographically diverse region of the country – and an incident that reverberated across the country.

"Again we are here: mourn another act of senseless anti-Semitic violence against our community and pray for those who have been victims of this hatred," said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, in a statement on Sunday after the day's attack formerly in Monsey, New York.

“This is at least the 10th anti-Semitic incident in the New York / New Jersey region in the past week. When will enough be enough? These hideous attacks make it clear that the Jewish community needs more protection, ”said Greenblatt.

The neighbors gather to show their support for the community near a rabbi’s residence in Monsey, New York, on December 29, 2019, after a stabbing Saturday night during a Hanukkah celebration.

Craig Ruttle / The Associated Press

Since the December 10 massacre in a kosher grocery store in New Jersey, there have been 19 anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S., including 16 in New York and New Jersey, according to the ADL study Tracker of Antisemitic Incidents. The tracker is a compilation of the latest cases of anti-Jewish vandalism, harassment, and assault reported or reported by the group.

Most worrying: ten of these incidents have occurred in New York since December 23, and related to attacks or impending violence. The ADL defines abuses as incidents in which the body is attacked by people with violence, accompanied by anti-Semitic animus, or in a way that attacks Jews because of their religious affiliation.

To put the week-long toll in context, the New York City Police Department recorded 19 hate crime reports in the first three quarters of 2019.

The numerous attacks on the Jewish community, including the shooting of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018 and a synagogue in Poway, California, in April, have caused dismay across the country.

"This is terrorism": 5 wounded in stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York.



The main entrance to the B’nai Jacob Synagogue in Middletown, Pennsylvania remained closed on Sunday, while parishioners celebrated Hanukkah and a minute's silence for the victims at Monsey's Netzach-Yisroel Synagogue

The Middletown community will install new surveillance cameras on Monday, said synagogue concierge Horris Toser. They are also planning to implement other state police recommendations to make the facility more secure.

"So far they have only shot BB windows at our windows, but nowadays you never know," said Toser. "I've never heard of as many anti-Semitic attacks as I hear today. My parents talked about it a lot during World War II. It's very sad."

Ed Beck, the vice president of the synagogue, wants to organize a million-dollar march against anti-Semitism and carry it out around the world. "It's creepy. Identifiable Jews are no longer safe in many places," he said.

2:52

New York governor calls for stabbing at Hanukkah celebration to "riot" and act of "domestic terrorism"

Saul Strosberg, a senior rabbi at the Congregation Sherith Israel in Nashville, Tennessee, said his community is also security-focused and will keep the doors locked and the area around the building monitored.

"We are extremely vigilant about all types of unusual behavior," he said.

He added that he saw a trend toward fewer appointments on synagogue websites and armed guards stationed at entrances.

"It is just one of the realities of being Jewish," he said.

New York City increases police presence in Jewish areas for fear of attack



Ofir Dayan, 25, president of Students Supporting Israel at New York's Columbia University, said that college students are concerned and added that she has been harassed.

"The demonization of Jews and Israel in college and on social media doesn't stop there. It is picked up and disseminated in the real world, causing anti-Semitic extremists to kill innocent people just because they are Jews," she said to The Associated Press.

Dayan urged leaders at all levels, from college campuses to the federal government, to speak out against the law.

The Congress of Congress on Black-Jewish Relations severely condemned the Monsey attack and said the increase in anti-Semitic attacks was "a worrying trend both here in the United States and abroad."

4:05

New York officials question lack of action in anti-Semitic attacks, push for movement

The National Action Network, founded by Rev. Al Sharpton, is planning a press conference on Monday with black religious and civil rights leaders and Jewish allies to denounce anti-Semitism.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center issued a statement calling on President Donald Trump to instruct the FBI to use a special task force to combat violence. Concern over the attacks prompted Governor Andrew Cuomo to instruct the New York State Police to patrol Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across the state.

Mark S. Bloom, rabbi at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland, California: "You can't increase security every time an incident occurs because it happens so often."

Senior Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman from the Temple of Israel in Minneapolis, Minnesota's largest Jewish community, said Hanukkah was about Jews fighting for their beliefs, and perhaps the antidote was "to make sure we all understand each other." ".

Woman charged with assault in New York City for assault



Evan R. Bernstein, regional director of the New York and New Jersey Anti-Defamation League, said that while there are no studies to fully explain the reason for the incident, he believes that part of the problem is that Demographics and the stereotypes of Jews in the neighborhood changed.

He said there is a lack of understanding of who the Hasidic groups are when they expand into communities in the region.

The reformed and conservative Jews of the past decades seemed to be more socially integrated in the neighborhoods, while the more orthodox groups were more insular, he said.

"It's not that they don't like anyone. They work differently," said Bernstein. "They just want to practice their religion in American society, but they're not as openly social as other Jewish groups. This is not a reason why a group is marginalized, attacked or attacked via social media. They have every reason to practice their religion the way they want to. You shouldn't have to change. "

00:55

New York Hanukkah celebration stabbing witness tells suspect who came in with knife

New York Hanukkah celebration stabbing witness tells suspect who came in with knife

The ADL is working on several initiatives to change perceptions and misunderstandings. One of them is the anti-bias and anti-bullying initiative "No Place for Hate", which works in schools. Another option is to work with juvenile offenders who are involved in some incidents to understand what they did and why.

"We need to get better facts," said Bernstein.

Rabbi Daniel Greyber of the Beth El Synagogue in Durham, North Carolina said that he set fire to his family's menorah on the veranda on Sunday as a sign of solidarity with the community of Monsey and the Jews worldwide.

"When an Orthodox community in New York is attacked, there is a feeling that Jews are being attacked everywhere," he said. "I never want anyone in my community to be afraid of being a Jew."

© 2019 The Canadian Press

