Jewish groups warn of Nazi glorification in Eastern European countries

Veterans of the Latvian Legion, a force commanded by the German Nazi Waffen SS during the Second World War, and their sympathizers carry flowers as they walk to the Monument of Freedom in Riga, Latvia on March 16, 2016 to mark an important battle of 1944 in their ultimately failed attempt to stop a Soviet advance. Jewish groups, Moscow and some in the ethnic-Russian community of Latvia see the parade as a glorifying Nazism because the legion, founded in 1943, was under the command of the German Waffen SS, the armed wing of the Schutzstaffel SS of the Nazi party (Protective Squadron). / AFP / afp / Ilmars Znotins

ILMARS ZNOTINS / AFP / Getty Images

While Holocaust survivors come together to commemorate the 75th anniversary of their rescue from Auschwitz extermination camp, a wave of glorification of Nazi workers and some Holocaust perpetrators is gaining momentum.

Countries in Eastern Europe are now celebrating as national heroes their citizens who collaborated with Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich and participated in the raid and the murder of Jews.

“This is like a nightmare,” said Bernie Farber, the former president of the Canadian Jewish Congress, whose father survived the Holocaust after all his fellow Jews were killed in a village in Poland. “This all happens again in the lives of survivors. It must tear their hearts apart. “

In early January, torchlight parades were held in a number of cities in Ukraine in honor of Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist and Nazi employee whose organization, Holocaust scholars say, was involved in the murder of thousands of Jews and Poles. The sponsorship of events by Ukraine in honor of such Holocaust leaders and other nationalist Nazi staff led to official protests from the Israeli and Polish governments.

In Lithuania, a school is named after Jonas Noreika, a nationalist leader whose family acknowledges that he was involved in the murder of Jews. In December, a Ukrainian diplomat blaming Jews for World War II spoke of punishing “k -” and posed for photos with a cake baked in the form of Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf was restored, despite protests from Jewish groups.

Parades were held in Estonia, Latvia and Ukraine in honor of people who fought in SS units. In September, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks praised the Latvian SS units who fought for the Nazis in World War II and called them “the pride of the Latvian people and the state.” A number of those Latvian SS members were previously involved in Holocaust crimes, including one of his officers, Viktors Arajs, whose organization participated in the murder of 26,000 Jews. Arajs once remembered guests at a dinner in Riga with his vision of the best method to kill Jewish babies, according to the book, The Holocaust in Latvia. Arajs told his dinner participants that he would throw the children in the air and then shoot. In this way he avoided ricochettes that could happen if he killed the babies on the floor.

Holocaust researcher and professor Per Anders Rudling said that Eastern European countries, such as Latvia, Ukraine and Lithuania, are involved in efforts to rebuild their national identities and ‘rediscover’ individuals from the 40s to gain national status hero available. Such individuals fought against the Russians for independence, he noted. But some of these nationalist leaders also joined forces with the Nazis and killed Jews.

The worship of such individuals has received a boost in the past decade.

In 2014, the Israeli government expressed concern about a musical being performed in Latvia to celebrate the life of the Nazi war criminal Herbert Cukurs. Cukurs was an important member in the Arajs Kommando and was known as the “butcher of Riga”. A number of Holocaust survivors have directly linked Cukurs to the murder of Jews.

At the end of April 2018, more than 50 members of the US Congress condemned what they call Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to glorify leaders of the Ukrainian insurgent army, as well as the 14th SS Galizien division consisting of Ukrainian volunteers. “It is particularly worrying that much of the Nazi glorification in Ukraine is supported by the government,” wrote the members of Congress in their letter.

But the Eastern European countries and their supporters have pushed back against Jewish groups and Holocaust researchers. Poland has passed legislation that makes it illegal to accuse Poland of complicity in the Holocaust.

A new law is being considered in Lithuania that would declare neither Lithuania nor its leaders to the Holocaust. This is despite the fact that the short-lived pro-Nazi government of Lithuania was involved in the raid and murder of Jews, Holocaust researchers point out.

In response to concerns about the honor of Bandera and other Nazi employees, Ukrainian government officials told Israel and Poland to interfere in their own affairs. Gennady Nadolenko, head of Ukraine’s diplomatic mission to Israel, said such events are “internal issues of Ukrainian politics.” Israel’s decision to condemn such parades was “counterproductive,” he added.

Ukrainians claim that Bandera never supported the Nazis. The Latvian government says that the Latvian SS units did not fight to support Hitler, but instead fought the Soviets. (The Soviet Union was then connected with the US, Britain, Canada, and other countries that formed an alliance to defeat Nazi Germany and the countries that supported Hitler.)

Officials in Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine and Lithuania have dismissed news articles and research on Nazi employees as the product of Russian disinformation campaigns to put their countries in a bad light. They have labeled information as “fake news”.

A report last year from the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, which has received funding from Latvia, accused articles from Ottawa Citizen about Holocaust assassins Viktors Arajs and Herberts Cukurs as “basically the customized stories of the Kremlin”

The Canadian government has given a mixed response to the concerns of Jewish groups and the US Congress on Nazi glorification in Eastern Europe.

Last year, Global Affairs Canada condemned the annual parade in Latvia in honor of the Latvian SS. Approximately 1,000 people marched in the parade in 2019, with some wearing swastikas and other Nazi insignia.

But Canadian officials did not join Jewish groups and condemned the Pabriks praise of the Latvian minister for the Latvian SS. Two months after Pabriks made his remarks, he met with Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan and is expected back in Ottawa in March to participate in a defense conference.

B’nai Brith Canada’s chief executive officer Michael Mostyn has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more to speak out against glorification of Nazi employees.

In 2018, he sent Trudeau a letter warning about the growing trend of Holocaust distortion.

“We must challenge all those who distort the historic record of governments, military units or organizations that fought, supported or sympathized with the Nazis during the Second World War,” wrote Mostyn. “This includes government leaders who resign or fail to condemn a process of Nazi glorification that amounts to distortion of the Holocaust.”

Mostyn said the Eastern European countries are groups and individuals for fighting the Soviet army, but the same organizations and leaders were also involved in atrocities against Jews and were deeply anti-Semitic. “Those who glorify the record of such organizations or units cannot reject criticism as” fake news, “warned Mostyn.

