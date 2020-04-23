Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour Full Free Download
About Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour
Love is in the air. And Solitaire too! Play this charming new Solitaire adventure in Jewel Match Solitaire Love.
The description Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour
Fall in love with Jewel Match Solitaire Love, enter the enchanting world of Jewel Match by following each passionate couple across the country. Bring your lover and a deck of cards, because everything is just in love and lonely.
Characteristics
- Play 200 levels
- Discover and reconstruct 5 magnificent scenes
- 50 bonus mahjong levels to unlock
- Choose from several delicious card game designs
- Dozens of game variations are added to the classic Solitaire, such as obstacles, power-ups, frozen cards and more!
- Aim for the elusive “perfect” in each level.
- Search each last level for gems and coins that you can use to purchase new enhancements for each scene.
Popularity
- 10.3K Downloads
Requirements Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour
- File size: 120 Mb
- Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
- Download the “Journey to the Savage Planet” installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.