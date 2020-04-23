Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour Full Free Download

About Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour

Love is in the air. And Solitaire too! Play this charming new Solitaire adventure in Jewel Match Solitaire Love.



The description Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour



Fall in love with Jewel Match Solitaire Love, enter the enchanting world of Jewel Match by following each passionate couple across the country. Bring your lover and a deck of cards, because everything is just in love and lonely.

Characteristics

Play 200 levels

Discover and reconstruct 5 magnificent scenes

50 bonus mahjong levels to unlock

Choose from several delicious card game designs

Dozens of game variations are added to the classic Solitaire, such as obstacles, power-ups, frozen cards and more!

Aim for the elusive “perfect” in each level.

Search each last level for gems and coins that you can use to purchase new enhancements for each scene.

Requirements Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour

File size: 120 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

