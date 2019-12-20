Jetstar ground crew pauses due to Christmas rush

Loading...

The Australian Airplane Pilots Federation, which represents Jetstar pilots, said it would not take any industrial action between December 20 and January 3.

"We call on Jetstar to offer similar goodwill to its employees and respond to their modest demands for wages and security," said TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine.

A Jetstar spokesperson said the holiday season extends well beyond Christmas and the New Year, and the continued threat of strikes "creates permanent uncertainty for our customers."

The airline was willing to meet with the TWU if it showed willingness to discuss an agreement under Jetstar's 3% salary increase policy, and would not be influenced by "tactics substitution, "she said.

About 250 of the 380 Jetstar ground crew members are involved in TWU's industrial action. The airline said about 70 staff members quit their jobs during the two-hour action Thursday, and 140 went on strike last week.

The TWU says that its members face "poverty wages" and precarious and irregular working hours. He demanded a 4% salary increase and better conditions, including more breaks, a guaranteed 12-hour break between shifts and a minimum of 30 hours of list per week.

Jetstar said the TWU's claims amounted to a 12% increase in labor costs, which threatened its ability to sell cheap airline tickets and was out of step with policy at Qantas scale to cap wage agreements at 3%.

On Monday, Jetstar canceled 10% of its flights until January – nearly 1,000 services – to help it better manage disruption if workers go on strike again in the new year.

Jetstar said the cancellations and disruptions in December and January would cost it between $ 20 million and $ 25 million.